Who Is Stormzy’s ‘Fire And Water’ About? Inside The Lyrics

25 November 2022, 11:38

Fans are convinced Stromzy's 'Fire + Water' is inspired by Maya Jama
Fans are convinced Stromzy's 'Fire + Water' is inspired by Maya Jama. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Stormzy’s ‘Fire and Water’ is a fan-favourite track from his new album, ‘This Is What I Mean’ - but who is it about? Here's a look at the lyrics and meaning.

Stormzy just dropped his highly-anticipated third studio album, ‘This Is What I Mean’, and fans already can’t stop talking about one track, in particular; ‘Fire and Water’.

The 29-year-old rap star gifted us with 12 new tracks on his new project, who he previously said was heavily penned about his ex-girlfriend, Maya Jama.

As fans have been getting into his new album, a lot of people are obsessing with the intro track - and here’s why…

Stormzy Declines Kiss From Fan: “My Mrs Won’t Like That One”

Are Maya Jama And Stormzy Back Together?

Stormzy fans are loving his new track 'Fire and Water'
Stormzy fans are loving his new track 'Fire and Water'. Picture: Getty
Stormzy dropped his new album 'This Is What I Mean'
Stormzy dropped his new album 'This Is What I Mean'. Picture: Stormzy/Instagram

Who is Stormzy’s ‘Fire and Water’ about?

‘Fire + Water’ is the first song on Stormzy’s latest album, ‘This Is What I Mean’, and it’s 8 minutes of pure emotion.

The soft melodies and lyrics definitely read as a love letter-type track, and fans have been wondering if the song is dedicated to a special someone.

Stormzy himself revealed in an array of interviews ahead of his album release that many of the tracks on this album were inspired by his ex Maya as well as their split, so naturally, fans have been left emotional over ‘Fire + Water’ and the raw lyrics.

Rumours have been swirling that Stormzy and the new Love Island host could have reconciled in recent weeks after they were in attendance at a series of the same events.

Although the TV host’s team denied they were ‘romantically together’, tabloids claimed that they had been spotted kissing in a VIP area of the EMAs last week.

Twitter has been lapping up the tweets about Stormzy’s new album - take a look at the ‘Fire + Water’ lyrics yourself….

Stormzy and Maya Jama split in 2018 after dating for four years
Stormzy and Maya Jama split in 2018 after dating for four years. Picture: Getty

Stormzy’s ‘Fire + Water’ lyrics

[Verse 1: Stormzy]
I guess you got me figured out
We got that champagne love, don't let it fizzle out
I know I brought a world of pain you could've did without
If you was livin' with me then I'd probably get a bigger house
And we standin' by the water, do we drip or drown?
Running 'round in circles, bro, just let hеr walk
Listenin' to Lessons, that's a lesson taught
Sеcond guesses really got you havin' second thoughts
Second thoughts never hurt nobody, everybody has 'em
Give you or****s, more than you can fathom
Think we missed the touch even more than we imagined
If I saw you right now, girl, I wonder what would happen?
Orange G-Wagon, you can park it on the drive
I was meant to be there when you're startin' up your life
You make your people proud, you're a star in all our eyes
With your apartment in the skies, I scarred you with my lies, the
Karma isn't nice, you said, "I hope it doubles back on you"
When I double back, I never double back to rattle you
Hate to see you leave but I love to see the back of you
I take you out to eat then after that I make a snack of you
I'll never put my hand on you, still the biggest fan of you
Good for me like collard greens, and runner beans and callaloo
Every single day I close my eyes and try to channel you
Drive through memory lane and then I see you by the avenue but

Part I: Fire

[Chorus: Stormzy]
It's probably best we wait, it's probably best we found
A fire from this perfect match to burn us to the ground
And even though it's cold outside
It's probably best we pray
To lead us from this drought
If your love is my Holy Water
Girl, just let me drown
And even if you don't, it's fine

[Chorus: Stormzy]
It's probably best we wait, it's probably best we found
A fire from this perfect match to burn us to the ground
And even though it's cold outside (And though it's cold outside, it's probably best we)
It's probably best we pray
To lead us from this drought
If your love is my Holy Water
Girl, just let me drown
And even if you don't, it's fine (And even if you don't, it's fine, it's probably best we)

[Verse 2: Stormzy]
Holy Water, can I bless you with it?
I ain't spillin' all my truth to try and stress you with it
I was workin' on my flaws to try impress you with it
And you don't believe the growth but, yeah, I guess you're with it, right?
'Cause fire and fire just makes flames
And water and water just cause floods
You said you're tired, you're tired of these games
You said you're findin' your calling, I call bluff
And you ain't gotta lie 'bout the reasons as to why you left
Just know the man I am today is not the guy you met
I give you the space you need to give your mind a rest
That's the least you deserve, too deep for a verse, my weakness is her
If you ever change your mind, I beg you speak to me first
Was meant to tell the kids about the bees and the birds
Guess I couldn't keep to my word, word

[Bridge: Stormzy]
Please, stay, don't let me go
I know your heart is breakin', oh, oh
These days, the kids on their phone
Maybe we're all forsaken, what do I know?
(What do I know? What do I know? What do I know? What do I know? What do I know? What do I know? What do I know? What do I know?)

[Chorus: Stormzy]
It's probably best we wait, it's probably best we found
A fire from this perfect match to burn us to the ground
And even though it's cold outside
It's probably best we pray
To lead us from this drought
If your love is my Holy Water
Girl, just let me
And even if you don't, it's fine

[Instrumental Break]

[Chorus: Stormzy]
It's probably best we wait, it's probably best we found
A fire from this perfect match to burn us to the ground
Burn us to the ground

[Post-Chorus: Stormzy]
I can't put out the fire
(It's probably best we wait, it's probably best we found)
(This fire from this perfect match to burn us to the ground)
I can't put out the fire (Burn us to the ground, the ground)
I can't put out the fire
My pride gon' let me burn us to the ground
I can't put out the fire
I'm gettin' tired, pour me water (Pour me water)
I can't put out the fire
My pride gon' let me burn us to the ground, oh, no
I can't put out the fire
I'm gettin' tired, pour me water (Pour me water)
Pour me

Part II: Water

[Chorus: Songstress]
Pour me water (Pour me water)
Pour me more of it (Pour me more of it)
Take no caution (Take no caution)
Give me everything (Give me everything)
Pour me water (Pour me water)
Pour me more of it (Pour me more of it)
Take no caution (Take no caution)
(Give me everything)

[Verse: Stormzy & Songstress]
Right now I'm fallin' (Oh-oh)
Out in the open (Oh-oh)
All of my focus (Oh-oh)
Is locked on where you are
Right now I'm fallin' (Oh-oh)

[Chorus: Stormzy]
Pour me water (Pour me water)
Pour me more of it (Pour me more of it)
Take no caution (Take no caution)
Give me everything (Give me everything)
Pour me water (Pour me water)
Pour me more of it (Pour me more of it)
Take no caution (Take no caution)
(Give me everything)

[Outro: Songstress]
Pour me water (Ooh-ooh)
Pour me more of it (Ooh-ooh)
Take no caution (Ooh-ooh)
Give me everything (Ooh)
Pour me water (Ooh-ooh)
Pour me more of it (Ooh-ooh)
Take no caution (Ooh-ooh)
Give me everything (Ooh)
Tu-la-da-dadum, tu-dum
Tu-la-da-dadum, tu-dum
Tu-la-da-dadum, tu-dum
Tu-la-da-dadum, tu-dum

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kim Kardashian spent Thanksgiving with Tristan

Kim Kardashian Slammed For Spending 'Friendsgiving' With Tristan Thompson

Max George hits outs at the 'controversy'

Max George Wants An 'Explanation' About The 'Controversial' Maisie Smith Age Gap

Boy George has slammed claims he 'bullied' Matt Hancock on I'm A Celeb

Boy George Hits Back At Matt Hancock ‘Bullying’ Claims After I’m A Celeb Exit

Which campmates have left I'm A Celebrity so far?

Who Has Left I’m A Celebrity So Far & All The Remaining Campmates

Kylie Jenner has confused fans about her son

Kylie Jenner Confuses Fans As She Opens Up About Her Son

Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci have both starred as Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega And Christina Ricci’s Iconic Transition From Wednesday Addams To Co-Stars

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star