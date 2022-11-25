Who Is Stormzy’s ‘Fire And Water’ About? Inside The Lyrics

Fans are convinced Stromzy's 'Fire + Water' is inspired by Maya Jama. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Stormzy’s ‘Fire and Water’ is a fan-favourite track from his new album, ‘This Is What I Mean’ - but who is it about? Here's a look at the lyrics and meaning.

Stormzy just dropped his highly-anticipated third studio album, ‘This Is What I Mean’, and fans already can’t stop talking about one track, in particular; ‘Fire and Water’.

The 29-year-old rap star gifted us with 12 new tracks on his new project, who he previously said was heavily penned about his ex-girlfriend, Maya Jama.

As fans have been getting into his new album, a lot of people are obsessing with the intro track - and here’s why…

Stormzy fans are loving his new track 'Fire and Water'. Picture: Getty

Stormzy dropped his new album 'This Is What I Mean'. Picture: Stormzy/Instagram

Who is Stormzy’s ‘Fire and Water’ about?

‘Fire + Water’ is the first song on Stormzy’s latest album, ‘This Is What I Mean’, and it’s 8 minutes of pure emotion.

The soft melodies and lyrics definitely read as a love letter-type track, and fans have been wondering if the song is dedicated to a special someone.

Stormzy himself revealed in an array of interviews ahead of his album release that many of the tracks on this album were inspired by his ex Maya as well as their split, so naturally, fans have been left emotional over ‘Fire + Water’ and the raw lyrics.

Rumours have been swirling that Stormzy and the new Love Island host could have reconciled in recent weeks after they were in attendance at a series of the same events.

Although the TV host’s team denied they were ‘romantically together’, tabloids claimed that they had been spotted kissing in a VIP area of the EMAs last week.

Twitter has been lapping up the tweets about Stormzy’s new album - take a look at the ‘Fire + Water’ lyrics yourself….

Stormzy and Maya Jama split in 2018 after dating for four years. Picture: Getty

Fire + Water

Pour me water

Give me everything @MayaJama must be a happy for how @stormzy poured his heart out on this album. 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/E5lXUBYzKR — Akwasi Boadi (@AlvinjMusic_) November 25, 2022

I’ve said it… I want Stormzy and Maya to get back together. We all make mistakes



Fire + Water ✨ — Kvherreraro 🇪🇨 (@kvherreraroman) November 25, 2022

Stormzy’s ‘Fire + Water’ lyrics

[Verse 1: Stormzy]

I guess you got me figured out

We got that champagne love, don't let it fizzle out

I know I brought a world of pain you could've did without

If you was livin' with me then I'd probably get a bigger house

And we standin' by the water, do we drip or drown?

Running 'round in circles, bro, just let hеr walk

Listenin' to Lessons, that's a lesson taught

Sеcond guesses really got you havin' second thoughts

Second thoughts never hurt nobody, everybody has 'em

Give you or****s, more than you can fathom

Think we missed the touch even more than we imagined

If I saw you right now, girl, I wonder what would happen?

Orange G-Wagon, you can park it on the drive

I was meant to be there when you're startin' up your life

You make your people proud, you're a star in all our eyes

With your apartment in the skies, I scarred you with my lies, the

Karma isn't nice, you said, "I hope it doubles back on you"

When I double back, I never double back to rattle you

Hate to see you leave but I love to see the back of you

I take you out to eat then after that I make a snack of you

I'll never put my hand on you, still the biggest fan of you

Good for me like collard greens, and runner beans and callaloo

Every single day I close my eyes and try to channel you

Drive through memory lane and then I see you by the avenue but

Part I: Fire



[Chorus: Stormzy]

It's probably best we wait, it's probably best we found

A fire from this perfect match to burn us to the ground

And even though it's cold outside

It's probably best we pray

To lead us from this drought

If your love is my Holy Water

Girl, just let me drown

And even if you don't, it's fine

[Chorus: Stormzy]

It's probably best we wait, it's probably best we found

A fire from this perfect match to burn us to the ground

And even though it's cold outside (And though it's cold outside, it's probably best we)

It's probably best we pray

To lead us from this drought

If your love is my Holy Water

Girl, just let me drown

And even if you don't, it's fine (And even if you don't, it's fine, it's probably best we)



[Verse 2: Stormzy]

Holy Water, can I bless you with it?

I ain't spillin' all my truth to try and stress you with it

I was workin' on my flaws to try impress you with it

And you don't believe the growth but, yeah, I guess you're with it, right?

'Cause fire and fire just makes flames

And water and water just cause floods

You said you're tired, you're tired of these games

You said you're findin' your calling, I call bluff

And you ain't gotta lie 'bout the reasons as to why you left

Just know the man I am today is not the guy you met

I give you the space you need to give your mind a rest

That's the least you deserve, too deep for a verse, my weakness is her

If you ever change your mind, I beg you speak to me first

Was meant to tell the kids about the bees and the birds

Guess I couldn't keep to my word, word

[Bridge: Stormzy]

Please, stay, don't let me go

I know your heart is breakin', oh, oh

These days, the kids on their phone

Maybe we're all forsaken, what do I know?

(What do I know? What do I know? What do I know? What do I know? What do I know? What do I know? What do I know? What do I know?)



[Chorus: Stormzy]

It's probably best we wait, it's probably best we found

A fire from this perfect match to burn us to the ground

And even though it's cold outside

It's probably best we pray

To lead us from this drought

If your love is my Holy Water

Girl, just let me

And even if you don't, it's fine



[Instrumental Break]



[Chorus: Stormzy]

It's probably best we wait, it's probably best we found

A fire from this perfect match to burn us to the ground

Burn us to the ground



[Post-Chorus: Stormzy]

I can't put out the fire

(It's probably best we wait, it's probably best we found)

(This fire from this perfect match to burn us to the ground)

I can't put out the fire (Burn us to the ground, the ground)

I can't put out the fire

My pride gon' let me burn us to the ground

I can't put out the fire

I'm gettin' tired, pour me water (Pour me water)

I can't put out the fire

My pride gon' let me burn us to the ground, oh, no

I can't put out the fire

I'm gettin' tired, pour me water (Pour me water)

Pour me



Part II: Water



[Chorus: Songstress]

Pour me water (Pour me water)

Pour me more of it (Pour me more of it)

Take no caution (Take no caution)

Give me everything (Give me everything)

Pour me water (Pour me water)

Pour me more of it (Pour me more of it)

Take no caution (Take no caution)

(Give me everything)



[Verse: Stormzy & Songstress]

Right now I'm fallin' (Oh-oh)

Out in the open (Oh-oh)

All of my focus (Oh-oh)

Is locked on where you are

Right now I'm fallin' (Oh-oh)



[Chorus: Stormzy]

Pour me water (Pour me water)

Pour me more of it (Pour me more of it)

Take no caution (Take no caution)

Give me everything (Give me everything)

Pour me water (Pour me water)

Pour me more of it (Pour me more of it)

Take no caution (Take no caution)

(Give me everything)



[Outro: Songstress]

Pour me water (Ooh-ooh)

Pour me more of it (Ooh-ooh)

Take no caution (Ooh-ooh)

Give me everything (Ooh)

Pour me water (Ooh-ooh)

Pour me more of it (Ooh-ooh)

Take no caution (Ooh-ooh)

Give me everything (Ooh)

Tu-la-da-dadum, tu-dum

Tu-la-da-dadum, tu-dum

Tu-la-da-dadum, tu-dum

Tu-la-da-dadum, tu-dum

