Stormzy Declines Kiss From Fan: “My Mrs Won’t Like That One”

24 November 2022, 14:24

Stormzy and Maya Jama have been facing rumours that they're back together
Stormzy and Maya Jama have been facing rumours that they're back together. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Stormzy has fuelled those Maya Jama reconciliation rumours after turning down a kiss from a fan.

Stormzy and Maya Jama have been facing rumours that they’re back together, despite her team telling tabloids that they’re ‘not romantically’ involved.

After the new Love Island host’s rep denied that the exes had reunited, it was claimed that they were seen kissing in an extra special VIP area at the EMAs in Germany last week.

Are Maya Jama And Stormzy Back Together?

And now amid more fan speculation that the pair are back on, a new video has been circulating online which has reignited those rumours.

In the clip, Stormzy can be seen meeting a fan as she takes a selfie video of the pair, where she asks him: “Can you just give me a kiss on the cheek please?”

Stormzy has reignited rumours that he has reconciled with Maya Jama
Stormzy has reignited rumours that he has reconciled with Maya Jama. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Own It’ rapper then politely declines, saying into the camera: “Ooh, my Mrs ain’t gonna like that one.”

The woman then can be heard saying: “Oh no, Maya,” before apologising.

He then sweetly tells her: “You can have a hug though.”

The video has been making the rounds online, with gossip page TheShadeBorough sharing it on their Instagram page and fans rushing to the comments to share further speculation.

Stormzy and Maya Jama dated for four years before splitting in 2019
Stormzy and Maya Jama dated for four years before splitting in 2019. Picture: Getty
Maya Jama's team told tabloids last week that she and Stormzy 'aren't romantically together
Maya Jama's team told tabloids last week that she and Stormzy 'aren't romantically together. Picture: Alamy

Some people tried to work out if the clip was old or new, as one penned: “My mrs? Was this recent?”

“Err so was this confirmation?” asked another.

Maya and Stormzy dated from 2015 to 2019 and the latter’s upcoming album ‘This Is What I Mean’ is said to have a number of tracks penned about the heartache of their split.

