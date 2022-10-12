Maya Jama Confirmed As Love Island's New Host

By Kathryn Knight

ITV have confirmed Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island, after months of fans saying she'd be perfect for the job.

Maya Jama is officially taking over the job of Love Island presenter! ITV confirmed the news in a statement this morning (12th October), revealing Maya will start on the ninth series in January 2023, which will take place in South Africa.

The radio host was amongst the names hotly-tipped to take over from Laura Whitmore, after she stepped down from the role this summer. Vick Hope, this year's winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu and ex contestant Zara McDermott were also among the rumoured names.

Maya Jama said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

Are Any Love Island 2022 Couples Still Together? From Ekin-Su & Davide To Gemma & Luca

She also posted a video of herself scrolling through the headlines predicting she was in line for the job, writing alongside it: "Okay, the rumours are true. Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host @mayajama!"

Maya Jama will take over hosting Love Island when series 9 starts. Picture: Getty

Laura Whitmore stepped down from hosting Love Island after series 8. Picture: Getty

Lifted Entertainment, Creative Director, Mike Spencer said: “We are all really excited to welcome Maya Jama as the new host of Love Island. We can't wait to see her slow mo walk into that Villa for what is set to be a truly unmissable series.”

Over on Twitter, fans are so excited to see the TV star take on the iconic role.

"Maya Jama is the new host, we love to see it," one person tweeted, as another said: "Maya Jama officially hosting love island, said it before but i am here for her outfits #loveisland."

"Maya Jama is officially the host of love island oh this is gonna be GOOD," commented a third.

Fans are praising ITV for hiring Maya Jama as Love Island's new host. Picture: Getty

"YES MAYA JAMA the only right choice for #loveisland," tweeted another fan.

Laura stepped away from the role this summer after finding the show's demanding schedule no longer fit with her lifestyle.

"There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format," she said in her statement, "including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands."

We can already see Maya's slow-mo walk – she's going to smash it!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital