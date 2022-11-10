Exes Stormzy And Maya Jama Share A Hug At Kendrick Lamar Concert

10 November 2022, 17:09

Stormzy and Maya Jama reunited at Kendrick Lamar's concert
Stormzy and Maya Jama reunited at Kendrick Lamar's concert. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Stormzy and ex-girlfriend Maya Jama shared a brief hug when they ran into each other at The O2.

Rapper Stormzy and girlfriend Maya Jama split in 2019, with the music icon describing their breakup as ‘the biggest loss a man could have’ in a recent interview.

Fans of the couple were almost equally as heartbroken when they split and have been rooting for them to get back together ever since.

Stormzy To Headline 'This Is What We Mean Day' At All Points East

So it will warm fans’ hearts to see the couple shared a short hug when they ran into each other at Kendrick Lamar’s concert at The O2 on Wednesday night.

Stormzy and Maya Jama split in 2019
Stormzy and Maya Jama split in 2019. Picture: Getty
Maya Jama was engaged to Ben Simmons until August this year – they're yet to confirm their split
Maya Jama was engaged to Ben Simmons until August this year – they're yet to confirm their split. Picture: Getty

In a video obtained by MailOnline, Stormzy can be seen giving his ex, the new host of Love Island, a kiss on the cheek before they said a quick hello.

According to sources nearby they were later seen stood next to each other in the VIP area as they watched Kendrick on stage.

Maya is thought to be newly single after her relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons apparently ended in August, while Stormzy’s poured his heart into his upcoming album, ‘This Is What I Mean’.

In an interview with i-D magazine this week, Stormzy admitted a number of his new songs are inspired by ‘his ex-girlfriend’.

Fans have been rooting for Stormzy and Maya Jama to reunite
Fans have been rooting for Stormzy and Maya Jama to reunite. Picture: Getty

As producer Rick Rubin was given an exclusive first listen of the album, Stormzy said of one of the tracks: “This song is really melodic, soulful and vulnerable, and I never really knew if it was the intro.

“It’s a song about my ex-girlfriend and, at the time I made it, she was the most pressing matter in my heart. As soon as I went to touch the mic, this was what came out of me.”

Song ‘Fire + Water’ also apparently sees the star rapping about ‘memories of a relationship’ and ‘the regrets’ according to the magazine’s reporter.

