Stormzy To Headline 'This Is What We Mean Day' At All Points East

By Kathryn Knight

Stormzy will headline All Points East in 2023 and is curating the lineup himself.

Stormzy has announced his only UK show for 2023, This Is What We Mean Day at All Points East festival.

The event, on 18th August, has been named after the rapper’s upcoming album 'This Is What I Mean', which is coming out 25th November.

Stormzy Gets Ultimate Surprise As Favourite Café Names Breakfast Order After Him

Stormzy has been announced as the first headliner for All Points East, revealing on Instagram he’s ‘taking over Victoria Park for a special day full of incredible artists and music and vibes.’

Stormzy is headlining This Is What We Mean Day at All Points East. Picture: Alamy

Stormzy will curate the lineup of artists at This Is What We Mean Day himself. Picture: Getty

The full lineup of artists is yet to be announced.

In a hilarious video on Instagram giving an insight into how the idea came about, Stormzy said after his Heavy Is The Head tour wrapped earlier this year he and his team wanted ’to do something bigger’.

He said: “I was thinking what’s next cause we’ve done three O2s, shut that down. I said to the team we gotta do something bigger, something better, something different.

Stormzy said he wanted to do something 'bigger' after his tour. Picture: Getty

“Then it hit me. I started jotting down ideas thinking – live band, need a live band. August 2023, a summertime thing outside for the people, always for my people. So, August 2023, Victoria Park, more info coming soon… This Is What We Mean Day. Hard.”

Tickets for the one day event go on sale on 17th November at 10am. However, pre-sale tickets are available on 15th November at 10am.

Stormzy released comeback tracks ‘Mel Made Me Do It’ and ‘Hide & Seek’ earlier this year, ahead of his third studio album’s release.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital