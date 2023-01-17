Maya Jama & Ben Simmons Relationship Timeline: When Did They Split, Were They Engaged & More

All the details on Maya Jama and Ben Simmons. Picture: ITV/Getty

When did Maya Jama and Ben Simmons date, were they engaged and why did they break up?

Maya Jama is undeniably the woman of the moment as she's made a dazzling debut as Love Island's new host!

As the 28-year-old star graces our screens every night, fans are asking questions about her relationship and split from Australian professional basketball player, Ben Simmons.

Here's everything you need to know about the presenter and sportsman's romance, from when they started dating to when they split and if they were engaged...

Maya Jama and Ben began dating in May 2021. Picture: Getty

When did Maya Jama start dating Ben Simmons?

It's believed that Maya and the NBA player first began dating in May 2021 before making it official two months later.

The relationship was confirmed to the world when they were photographed kissing and all-round looking awfully loved-up at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship in July 2021.

Were Maya Jama and Ben Simmons engaged?

Ben, 26, popped the question to Maya in December 2021 and the pair were engaged for eight months before calling time on their relationship.

The presenter was then spotted sporting a stunning diamond ring in the months following the engagement, which was reported to be worth an estimated £600,000, she even shared a snap of the dazzler to the 'Gram.

Ben Simmons proposed with a lavish diamond ring. Picture: Instagram

Maya and Ben got cosy at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

When did Maya Jama and Ben Simmons split?

In August 2022, rumours began to whir that the pair had called off their engagement, it was reported in the summer that Maya and Ben split due to their hectic work schedules.

A source explained to the publication they realised "as much as they love each other, their nonstop careers and endless travel made it incredibly impossible to make it work".

She confirmed the news when speaking to The Times in January 2023, "I’m really, really single right now. Newly single. It’s only been a month.. but it’s nice."

