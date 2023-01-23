How Much Does Maya Jama Get Paid To Host Love Island?

Here's how much money Maya Jama earns to host Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

Here’s how much Maya Jama is said to earn from hosting Love Island in 2023.

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island 2023 and has kicked off her debut by hosting the winter series in South Africa, which is sure to see her net worth soar.

The 28-year-old has been one of the nation’s fave TV presenters so it was only right she stepped forward as the new host after former host Laura Whitmore quit after two years of hosting the ITV2 dating show.

This series has seen fans everywhere obsessed with all of Maya’s jaw-dropping looks, winning the hearts of viewers everywhere.

But just how much is Maya earning for her role as Love Island host?

Here’s what we know…

Maya Jama is thought to be earning a huge sum for her role as the new Love Island presenter. Picture: Getty

How much is Maya Jama getting paid to host Love Island?

Maya is thought to be earning at least a six-figure sum for hosting the new series of Love Island.

Although no official information has been released about the pay packet that comes with her new role, it was previously reported that former host Laura Whitmore earned £600,000 per series of Love Island.

So, it is likely Maya will be earning the same, if not more than this.

Not only does Maya host the new Love Island series, but she also hosts the spin-off programme After Sun, which will add to her earnings.

She’s also set to be fronting the summer series this year, too, so her net worth is set to soar even more!

Maya Jama is the host of Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV2

Maya Jama also hosts Love Island: After Sun. Picture: ITV2

What is Maya Jama's net worth in 2023?

Maya's net worth allegedly sits at around a hefty £1.5 million, according to a number of reports.

The host’s eye-watering earnings can be attributed to her years as a presenter as well as various brand endorsements as well as her skincare range, MIJ Masks.

