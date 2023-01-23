Love Island Fans Left Baffled After Uncovering Proof That Olivia And Zara Have Been Friends For Years

23 January 2023, 10:40

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown have known each other for years before heading into the villa.

Tensions have been high in the last few days of Love Island between Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown as they have already been the centre of a few rows, but it turns out they have known each other for years!

The two contestants first sparked a feud after Zara chose Olivia as the most ‘two-faced’ islander during a game of non-alcoholic beer pong.

More fuel was only added to the fire after Zara picked Tom Clare during Sunday night’s re-coupling - who Olivia had wanted to couple up with, causing the girls to be in a clash over the situation.

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

Love Island's Shaq & Haris Get Into Explosive Argument Over Beer Pong Kiss

Love Island's Olivia and Zara knew each other before heading into the villa
Love Island's Olivia and Zara knew each other before heading into the villa. Picture: ITV2
Tensions rose between Zara and Olivia after the former re-coupled with Tom
Tensions rose between Zara and Olivia after the former re-coupled with Tom. Picture: ITV2

A sneak peek of Monday night’s episode was then shown as Olivia appears to storm off in tears as their row escalates.

However, screenshots have been going viral recently of the pair being super friendly with each other years before heading into the villa.

The screenshots showed the girls complimenting each other on their respective Instagram photos three years ago.

Love Island fans uncovered proof that Olivia and Zara have known each other for years
Love Island fans uncovered proof that Olivia and Zara have known each other for years. Picture: Instagram
Love Island's Olivia and Zara were pals before the show
Love Island's Olivia and Zara were pals before the show. Picture: Instagram

Zara commented on Olivia’s snap in June 2020, writing: “Absolutely unreal babes."

Meanwhile, Olivia told Zara she looked ‘unreal’ in one of her pictures, before Zara responded with: “Loving you.”

Fans have been in disbelief since as the girls seem to have not given any mention to their previous friendship in the villa.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

