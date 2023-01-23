Love Island Fans Left Baffled After Uncovering Proof That Olivia And Zara Have Been Friends For Years

Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown have known each other for years before heading into the villa.

Tensions have been high in the last few days of Love Island between Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown as they have already been the centre of a few rows, but it turns out they have known each other for years!

The two contestants first sparked a feud after Zara chose Olivia as the most ‘two-faced’ islander during a game of non-alcoholic beer pong.

More fuel was only added to the fire after Zara picked Tom Clare during Sunday night’s re-coupling - who Olivia had wanted to couple up with, causing the girls to be in a clash over the situation.

Love Island's Olivia and Zara knew each other before heading into the villa. Picture: ITV2

Tensions rose between Zara and Olivia after the former re-coupled with Tom. Picture: ITV2

A sneak peek of Monday night’s episode was then shown as Olivia appears to storm off in tears as their row escalates.

However, screenshots have been going viral recently of the pair being super friendly with each other years before heading into the villa.

The screenshots showed the girls complimenting each other on their respective Instagram photos three years ago.

Love Island fans uncovered proof that Olivia and Zara have known each other for years. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Olivia and Zara were pals before the show. Picture: Instagram

So Olivia and Zara knew each other long before love island... I'm losing hope on this show. All scripted and fake... #LoveIslandUK @_loveislandUK_ #loveisland pic.twitter.com/7z7KnLBEXn — Andree Lyda (@AndreeItsMee) January 22, 2023

Zara and Olivia already knew eachother before the villa… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GfYEOlavLY — 💌 (@lunapx2) January 20, 2023

Zara commented on Olivia’s snap in June 2020, writing: “Absolutely unreal babes."

Meanwhile, Olivia told Zara she looked ‘unreal’ in one of her pictures, before Zara responded with: “Loving you.”

Fans have been in disbelief since as the girls seem to have not given any mention to their previous friendship in the villa.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

