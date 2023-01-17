Love Island Viewers Are Saying The Same Thing About Maya Jama

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Maya Jama stole the show when Love Island launched on Monday night.

Love Island is back with series nine and new host Maya Jama got stuck into her new presenting job, receiving heaps of praise from viewers as she took over the reins of the iconic show.

After strutting into the villa in a gorgeous flowing green dress, Maya introduced the new contestants including Haris Namani, Kai Fagan and Shaq Muhammad before they coupled up with the girls such as Lana Jenkins and Olivia Hawkins.

Love Island's Haris Namani: Age, Job & Ex-Girlfriend Revealed

Fans may have been tuning in to get to know this year’s line-up, but it was Maya who they couldn’t stop talking about; the 28-year-old seemingly stole the spotlight with her epic entrance and effortless hosting.

Maya Jama's first day on Love Island was a huge success. Picture: Getty

The Love Island series 9 cast. Picture: ITV2

“Might as well just show an hour of Maya every night tbh,” one person commented on Twitter, as another said she should even win the series’ prize: “Give her the 50k please.”

“THE choice for new presenter. Natural, effortless and clearly loving the job. Keep her out in SA so she can be on screen throughout,” tweeted a third.

“Best decision you’ve ever made,” said someone else, as another dubbed the show is “officially Maya Jama Island.”

Monday’s launch show saw the boys enter the villa first, stepping forward for each girl who arrived after.

Now THATS how you do it 😍💣🔥🔥♥️ Maya Jama is just perfect! Love her energy. She totally owned this #LoveIsland #MayaJama pic.twitter.com/hWC4WRBvVe — Miss D Meanours™ (@ConnieSpanners) January 16, 2023

It’s officially Maya Jama island !🤩🤩🫶🏽 — Mareeyama Singhatey✨ (@singhatey) January 16, 2023

Absolutely stunning and so good at presenting 👑💫 — Emma_Jane_Me (@Emmaoliverj) January 16, 2023

Maya Jama's first Love Island episode went down a storm. Picture: ITV2

The series returns to South Africa after three years from when the winter version of the show debuted.

Love Island will now be on twice a year, kicking off with the winter edition and returning in the summer for its usual series.

Maya took over hosting the job after Laura Whitmore stepped down after series eight, saying she found elements of the show ‘very difficult’ including its format and flying back and forth to South Africa.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital