Love Island Kai Fagan: Height, Age, Job And Secret Sporting Talent Revealed

Love Island's Kai Fagan surprises dates with his job. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Kai Fagan is sure to turn heads in the Love Island 2023 villa but who is he? Here's all his interesting facts including his Instagram account.

Love Island 2023 is welcoming cool guy Kai Fagan through the famous villa doors this year and he's determined to find a good connection with one of the single girls in this year's line up.

Describing himself, Kai said he was "lighthearted, loves a laugh and is really calm and chilled" and has admitted he's single by choice.

Talking about his quest to find the right one, he said: "I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations. I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them."

So who is Love Island's Kai Fagan? What's his job? And what's his secret sporting talent? Here's all the important facts and details.

Kai Fagan's towering height is a major plus for his love life. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Kai Fagan?

Age: 24

From: Manchester

Job: Science and PE teacher

Instagram: @kaifagan_

A family guy, Kai has said his friends and family come first and that his busy lifestyle are all important to him. He's also described Margot Robbie as his celebrity crush.

What does Kai Fagan do for a job?

Kai is a PE and science teacher which he said has surprised quite a lot of dates and even won them over. Although he has admitted he's got the number of quite a few mums at school...

What is Kai Fagan's sporting talent?

Not just good in the classroom, Kai is also a talent on the field as he plays semi-professional rugby. As a Jamaican citizen, he played rugby 7s and now plays for Burnage RFC.

How tall is Love Island's Kai Fagan?

A sure tick for most girls is Kai's towering height of 6ft 4in. Talking in his Love Island promo video he admitted it's a trait that gets him looks as soon as he walks into a bar.

Kai Fagan has an impressive education

Not just a teacher, Kai himself has admitted to achieving three degrees from three different univesities - consider us impressed.