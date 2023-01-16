Meet Love Island 2023 Star Olivia Hawkins: Her Age, Glamorous Career & Instagram Revealed

16 January 2023, 18:00

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Get to know Olivia Hawkins as she gets ready to enter the Love Island 2023 villa - here's the lowdown on her age, job and interesting career.

Olivia Hawkins is one of the contestants joining the Love Island 2023 line-up alongside the likes of Will Young, Kai Fagan, Lana Jenkins and Tanya Manhenga, to name a few.

The brunette beauty has already been making headlines ahead of entering the South African villa thanks to her interesting career and claims to fame.

Love Island's First Partially Blind Contestant Talks About His Eye Injury

Love Island Contestant Haris’ Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Left Her For The Show

But how old is Olivia, what’s her job and how can I follow her on Instagram?

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins…

Olivia Hawkins is a Love Island 2023 contestant
Olivia Hawkins is a Love Island 2023 contestant. Picture: ITV2

How old is Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins and where is she from?

Olivia is 27 years old and hails from Brighton.

She revealed ahead of going into the villa that she is looking to settle down after not having any serious romances in her 20s.

“I’m 27 and I’ve never been in a relationship so I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life,” said Olivia.

Olivia Hawkins is 27 years old
Olivia Hawkins is 27 years old. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram
Olivia Hawkins has worked as a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson
Olivia Hawkins has worked as a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

What is Love Island star Olivia Hawkins’ job?

Olivia has a super interesting job as she works as a ring girl but has also dabbled in acting.

The singleton has been a ring girl for KSI and Logan Paul, and has even appeared as a waitress in a James Bond movie alongside Daniel Craig.

That’s not all - she also revealed that she had a very memorable chat with Jason Statham after appearing in a movie with him!

Olivia’s exciting career has even led her to be a body-double for the likes of Michelle Keegan in the past, as well as Harry Potter star Emma Watson.

When asked about some of her career highlights so far, Olivia told us ahead of going into the villa: “I love doing the boxing events, so doing the KSI and the Logan Paul one was great, great fun! They were great, funny, didn't get to chat to them much because they were in the zone but it was great fun.”

She went on to describe Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson as ‘absolutely amazing’, adding: “They're both incredible women so yeah I'm just blessed to have had that opportunity really.”

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins works as a ring girl
Love Island's Olivia Hawkins works as a ring girl. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram
Olivia Hawkins revealed she's looking to find the love of her life
Olivia Hawkins revealed she's looking to find the love of her life. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

What is Love Island star Olivia Hawkins’ Instagram handle?

You can follow Olivia on Instagram @livhawkinss, where she already boasts an impressive 18.8K followers at the time of writing.

Of course, to adhere to the new duty of care measures, islanders’ social media accounts must remain dormant during their time in the villa, but she’ll continue to post on her account once she leaves the villa!

Love Island returns on January 16 on ITV2 at 9pm.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Pop star picks to inspire you

Pop Star Picks: Books, TV & Films Recommended By Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Zendaya & More

Features

This Emily In Paris continuity error has been going viral

Emily In Paris Fans Spot Major Editing Blunder In Season 3

Sam Thompson and Love Island contestant Indiya Polak

Sam Thompson Facts: Age, Girlfriend, Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is taking on a property project with Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Set To Transform Factory Into Flats In New Career Move

Tanya Manhenga is headed to the villa

Tanya Manhenga's Love Island Fact File: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Love Island

Are there any past Love Island winners still together?

Love Island Winners: Where Are They Now?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star