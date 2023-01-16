Meet Love Island 2023 Star Olivia Hawkins: Her Age, Glamorous Career & Instagram Revealed

Get to know Olivia Hawkins as she gets ready to enter the Love Island 2023 villa - here's the lowdown on her age, job and interesting career.

Olivia Hawkins is one of the contestants joining the Love Island 2023 line-up alongside the likes of Will Young, Kai Fagan, Lana Jenkins and Tanya Manhenga, to name a few.

The brunette beauty has already been making headlines ahead of entering the South African villa thanks to her interesting career and claims to fame.

But how old is Olivia, what’s her job and how can I follow her on Instagram?

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins…

Olivia Hawkins is a Love Island 2023 contestant. Picture: ITV2

How old is Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins and where is she from?

Olivia is 27 years old and hails from Brighton.

She revealed ahead of going into the villa that she is looking to settle down after not having any serious romances in her 20s.

“I’m 27 and I’ve never been in a relationship so I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life,” said Olivia.

Olivia Hawkins is 27 years old. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

Olivia Hawkins has worked as a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

What is Love Island star Olivia Hawkins’ job?

Olivia has a super interesting job as she works as a ring girl but has also dabbled in acting.

The singleton has been a ring girl for KSI and Logan Paul, and has even appeared as a waitress in a James Bond movie alongside Daniel Craig.

That’s not all - she also revealed that she had a very memorable chat with Jason Statham after appearing in a movie with him!

Olivia’s exciting career has even led her to be a body-double for the likes of Michelle Keegan in the past, as well as Harry Potter star Emma Watson.

When asked about some of her career highlights so far, Olivia told us ahead of going into the villa: “I love doing the boxing events, so doing the KSI and the Logan Paul one was great, great fun! They were great, funny, didn't get to chat to them much because they were in the zone but it was great fun.”

She went on to describe Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson as ‘absolutely amazing’, adding: “They're both incredible women so yeah I'm just blessed to have had that opportunity really.”

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins works as a ring girl. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

Olivia Hawkins revealed she's looking to find the love of her life. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

What is Love Island star Olivia Hawkins’ Instagram handle?

You can follow Olivia on Instagram @livhawkinss, where she already boasts an impressive 18.8K followers at the time of writing.

Of course, to adhere to the new duty of care measures, islanders’ social media accounts must remain dormant during their time in the villa, but she’ll continue to post on her account once she leaves the villa!

Love Island returns on January 16 on ITV2 at 9pm.

