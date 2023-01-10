Love Island Contestant Haris’ Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Left Her For The Show

10 January 2023, 13:05

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island fans are predicting drama after an influencer who dated Haris alleged he left her to go on the TV show.

ITV2 unveiled their line-up on Monday, revealing a string of new singletons ready to look for love in South Africa.

Hours after announcing salesman Haris Namani would be entering the villa, influencer Courtney Hodgson claimed she’d been dating him and that he’d left her for the TV show.

Fans have since unearthed clips of Haris and Courtney together on her TikTok.

Take A Look Inside The Love Island Villa In South Africa

Love Island wrote in their announcement post: “TV salesman Haris can talk the talk, but can he walk the (slow-mo) walk?”

Haris Namani is a TV salesman
Haris Namani is a TV salesman. Picture: Haris Namani/Instagram
Love Island's Haris apparently left his girlfriend for the show
Love Island's Haris apparently left his girlfriend for the show. Picture: ITV2

And Courtney replied: “Biggest game player going, leaving me for a TV show and I called it from the second he left me.”

It wouldn’t be Love Island without a scandal to kick things off and fans are already predicting she’ll enter as a bombshell.

“The Love Island drama has started already… I give it 10 days before they stick Courtney in there,” Super TV tweeted.

“Imagine leaving your girlfriend a month ago and now coming into love island,” commented another.

“Not him leaving his girl,” said a third.

“I’m so confused i know him from Courtney’s tik tok how can he have a girlfriend a few weeks back and now on this ” commented someone else.

Love Island returns on 16th January for series nine, with a brand new villa in South Africa as well as a new host, Maya Jama.

