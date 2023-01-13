Love Island's First Partially Blind Contestant Ron Hall Talks About Eye Injury

13 January 2023, 13:02 | Updated: 13 January 2023, 16:06

Ron Hall said he stays "positive" after the accident
Ron Hall said he stays "positive" after the accident. Picture: Ron Hall/Instagram/ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Love Island's Ron Hall has spoken about the injury that caused him to become blind in one eye.

Ron Hall is the first-ever partially blind contestant to appear on Love Island, the 25-year-old is part of the original line-up for the 'winter' edition of the show.

Ahead of his reality television debut, Ron chatted to the press about how he was feeling about entering the villa and how he's the first blind Islander on the show.

Ron, 25, spoke about the accident that caused him to go blind in one eye as a child, he told the story to this publication: "When I was eight, I was playing football.

"I was in a match and the ball basically came over and as I went down to head the ball, he [the other player] went up with his foot and basically knocked me out," Ron said in the interview.

Ron Hall is Love Island's first blind contestant
Ron Hall is Love Island's first blind contestant. Picture: ITV

Ron went into details about the footballing injury, reading that the accident caused his retina to detach, he said: "Had a load of operations but I don't know what happened with it all but basically it became very severe."

As a child he underwent a series of procedures, he said in the interview: "I can't even remember how many operations between a year and two years, probably 10 plus."

The Essex lad said that since the accident he's tried to make it "look as normal as possible" and doesn't like to stick to labels.

"I'm labelling it however, it doesn't bother me at all," the reality star-to-be said.

He poignantly continued: "But there are so many people worse off than me, it doesn't impact me as much as someone else. So you have to look at the positive side of things."

