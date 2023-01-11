Love Island Star Olivia Hawkins’ Unexpected Link To Michelle Keegan And Emma Watson

11 January 2023, 16:41

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins has a very interesting claim to fame!

Love Island 2023’s contestants have finally been announced and many of them have some interest claims to fame, including 27-year-old islander Olivia Hawkins.

The singleton looking for love in the new South African villa works as a ring girl but has also been on TV a few times.

Love Island 2023 Star & PE Teacher Kai Fagan’s Pupils React To Him Joining Line-Up

Love Island Contestant Haris’ Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Left Her For The Show

Olivia revealed she impressively has acted as a body double for the likes of Michelle Keegan as well as Emma Watson!

Impressive, right?!

Olivia Hawkins from Love Island works as a body double for celebs
Olivia Hawkins from Love Island works as a body double for celebs. Picture: ITV2
Olivia Hawkins has worked as Michelle Keegan's body double
Olivia Hawkins has worked as Michelle Keegan's body double. Picture: Alamy

She previously stood in for former Corrie star Michelle back in 2017 when she shot a Very campaign.

Meanwhile, she stood in for Harry Potter star Emma during the recent HBO reunion special, according to a snap on her Instagram highlights.

That’s not all - the brunette bombshell is really used to the glitz and glam after previously starring in music videos for the likes of Craig David and Tom Zanetti.

She’s even played a waitress in a James Bond movie!

Olivia Hawkins previously was a stand-in for Emma Watson
Olivia Hawkins previously was a stand-in for Emma Watson. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram
Olivia Hawkins was involved in Harry Potter's HBO reunion to stand in for Emma Watson
Olivia Hawkins was involved in Harry Potter's HBO reunion to stand in for Emma Watson. Picture: Alamy

Some of the other contestants this season have had some shocking claims to fame also, including Lana Jenkins, who dated Hollyoaks actor and I’m A Celeb 2022 finalist Owen Warner back in 2020.

Meanwhile, PE & science teacher Kai Fagan is cousins with former Corrie star Dean Fagan, and he also went to school with Marcus Rashford.

It’s safe to say the fame of Love Island 2023 won’t come as a huge shock to some of the new line-up!

Love Island returns at 9pm on ITV2 on January 16.

