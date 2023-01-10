Love Island 2023 Star Lana Jenkins Dated I’m A Celeb’s Owen Warner Before Heading Into The Villa

New Love Islander Lana Jenkins used to date Hollyoaks actor and I’m A Celeb finalist Owen Warner.

Love Island 2023 contestants already have some claims to fame, and one of the biggest revelations so far is that new islander Lana Jenkins formerly dated I’m A Celeb star, Owen Warner.

The reality show crossover has fans everywhere talking as the pair dated over two years ago.

Makeup artist Lana, 25, found love with actor Owen, 23, in 2020 following his public split from fellow Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davies.

At the time, Lana confirmed their romance by sharing a now-deleted loved-up post of them together in June 2020.

Winter Love Island 2023 star Lana Jenkins dated I'm A Celeb's Owen Warner. Picture: ITV2

Owen Warner and Lana Jenkins dated in 2020. Picture: Instagram

According to reports, Lana and Owen found love after being introduced through mutual friends as she was good friends with many of the Hollyoaks cast.

However, their whirlwind romance only lasted a few months as they apparently called it quits shortly after.

Lana remained tight-lipped about her romance with the I’m A Celeb 2022 finalist when asked by ITV2 about her ‘claim to fame’.

Owen Warner was a finalist in I'm A Celeb 2022. Picture: ITV

The winter Love Island line-up has been announced. Picture: ITV2

Instead, she shared that she appeared in an episode of TV show Benidorm when she was six years old and living in Spain.

She also added that her job as a makeup artist has its fair share of celeb encounters too.

Lana was announced as one of the first ten singletons to enter the new South African villa next week, alongside Olivia Hawkins, Tanyel Revan, Will Young and Kai Fagan.

The winter Love Island with new host Maya Jama begins on January 16 at 9pm on ITV2.

