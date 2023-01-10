Love Island 2023 Star & PE Teacher Kai Fagan’s Pupils React To Him Joining Line-Up

10 January 2023, 16:27

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Winter Love Island star Kai Fagan’s school pupils have been reacting to the news that their teacher is headed to the villa!

Love Island 2023’s winter line-up has finally been announced and contestant Kai Fagan has been the talk of the internet thanks to his pupils.

The 24-year-old is a PE & Science teacher from Manchester and is headed to the villa looking for love alongside nine other singletons including Lana Jenkins, Will Young, Olivia Hawkins and Tanyel Revan.

Love Island 2023 Star Lana Jenkins Dated I’m A Celeb’s Owen Warner Before Heading Into The Villa

Love Island Contestant Haris’ Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Left Her For The Show

Following the line-up announcement, a few of the students at Kai’s school have been sent into a frenzy after finding out he’s heading on the ITV2 dating show.

After a series of Love Island fan accounts on TikTok shared clips of the new contestants’ VT interviews ahead of the show starting, Kai’s students have been filling the comments section with their reactions.

Love Island star Kai Fagan is a PE and science teacher
Love Island star Kai Fagan is a PE and science teacher. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's new villa in South Africa is stunning
Love Island's new villa in South Africa is stunning. Picture: ITV2

One pupil was in disbelief as she tagged her friend and said: “I’m actually dying no way we used to talk to him in school.”

Meanwhile, another former student of Kai’s tagged a pal and said: “He used to teach at our school.”

“He’s my PE teacher,” wrote one TikTok user in the comments, as another chimed in: “[He’s] my science teacher.”

“Mr Fagan is my PE and science teacher,” penned another in disbelief.

The winter Love Island line-up has been announced
The winter Love Island line-up has been announced. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Kai is cousins with Dean Fagan from Corrie
Love Island's Kai is cousins with Dean Fagan from Corrie. Picture: ITV
Kai Fagan went to school with Marcus Rashford
Kai Fagan went to school with Marcus Rashford. Picture: Alamy

Not only is Kai going to be a familiar face to his pupils, but he also has a few claims to fame.

Ahead of going into the South African villa, he revealed that he went to school with Manchester United footballer and England player Marcus Rashford, who he impressively admitted ‘was in the same class’ back in the day.

Kai’s cousin Dean Fagan was also in Coronation Street as the actor portrayed mechanic Luke Britton on the soap between 2014 and 2018.

Love Island with new host Maya Jama begins on January 16 at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Max George clapped back after someone criticised his relationship with Maisie Smith

Max George Hits Back At Trolls Who Accuse Him Of ‘Changing’ Girlfriend Maisie Smith

Lana Jenkins from Love Island formerly dated Owen Warner from I'm A Celeb

Love Island 2023 Star Lana Jenkins Dated I’m A Celeb’s Owen Warner Before Heading Into The Villa

Who is Jessie J's boyfriend?

Who Is Jessie J's Boyfriend? Age, Job & How They Met

Lucien Laviscount has dated a string of celebrities

Who Is Lucien Laviscount’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

Louis Tomlinson has been with Eleanor Calder for two years

Louis Tomlinson And Girlfriend Eleanor Calder: Their Complete Relationship Timeline

Louis Tomlinson

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star