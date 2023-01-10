Love Island 2023 Star & PE Teacher Kai Fagan’s Pupils React To Him Joining Line-Up

By Capital FM

Winter Love Island star Kai Fagan’s school pupils have been reacting to the news that their teacher is headed to the villa!

Love Island 2023’s winter line-up has finally been announced and contestant Kai Fagan has been the talk of the internet thanks to his pupils.

The 24-year-old is a PE & Science teacher from Manchester and is headed to the villa looking for love alongside nine other singletons including Lana Jenkins, Will Young, Olivia Hawkins and Tanyel Revan.

Love Island 2023 Star Lana Jenkins Dated I’m A Celeb’s Owen Warner Before Heading Into The Villa

Love Island Contestant Haris’ Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Left Her For The Show

Following the line-up announcement, a few of the students at Kai’s school have been sent into a frenzy after finding out he’s heading on the ITV2 dating show.

After a series of Love Island fan accounts on TikTok shared clips of the new contestants’ VT interviews ahead of the show starting, Kai’s students have been filling the comments section with their reactions.

Love Island star Kai Fagan is a PE and science teacher. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's new villa in South Africa is stunning. Picture: ITV2

One pupil was in disbelief as she tagged her friend and said: “I’m actually dying no way we used to talk to him in school.”

Meanwhile, another former student of Kai’s tagged a pal and said: “He used to teach at our school.”

“He’s my PE teacher,” wrote one TikTok user in the comments, as another chimed in: “[He’s] my science teacher.”

“Mr Fagan is my PE and science teacher,” penned another in disbelief.

The winter Love Island line-up has been announced. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Kai is cousins with Dean Fagan from Corrie. Picture: ITV

Kai Fagan went to school with Marcus Rashford. Picture: Alamy

Not only is Kai going to be a familiar face to his pupils, but he also has a few claims to fame.

Ahead of going into the South African villa, he revealed that he went to school with Manchester United footballer and England player Marcus Rashford, who he impressively admitted ‘was in the same class’ back in the day.

Kai’s cousin Dean Fagan was also in Coronation Street as the actor portrayed mechanic Luke Britton on the soap between 2014 and 2018.

Love Island with new host Maya Jama begins on January 16 at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital