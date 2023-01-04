Love Island 2023: All The Rumoured & Confirmed Contestants So Far

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far. Picture: ITV2

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here’s a roundup of all the rumoured and confirmed Love Island contestants as season 9 is about to drop.

Love Island is coming back to grace our screens in 2023, and rumours are already swirling about the brand-new contestants.

This is the first year we are set to be treated to two series of the dating show on ITV2; with a winter series arriving on January 16, and a summer series this June.

Love Island’s 2023 Start Date Confirmed – And It's Days Away

Maya Jama is set to also make her Love Island debut as the brand-new host, taking over Laura Whitmore’s hosting duties after she quit.

So, who are the winter Love Island 2023 contestants?

Here’s everything we know so far…

Love Island 2023 begins on January 16. Picture: ITV2

Tanya Manhenga

Tanya Manhenga is the first rumoured Love Island 2023 contestant. Picture: Tanya Manhenga/Instagram

Tanya Manhenga is a 22-year-old biomedical student and model from Liverpool and is the first rumoured contestant to be heading on Love Island 2023.

This tabloid reported that Tanya will join the new South African villa this month, having already built an impressive 13,000 followers on Instagram.

She has also already worked with huge brands including boohoo, Simmi shoes and Ego footwear.

A source said: “Tanya really is the whole package, she’s a smart as she is stunning and she looks set to be one this series most popular Islanders. She’s an Islander in waiting, already moving in the same circles as former cast members and with brand deals already under her belt.

“But her followers already know she’s got a personality to match. This year’s cast is a sassy bunch, packed with banter and good chat, and Tanya is set to lead the pack.”

However, although social media buzz around Tanya has already begun, ITV are yet to confirm the official line-up for 2023.

Arabella Chi

Ex-Love Island 2019 star Arabella Chi has teased she may be returning for another chance at love in the South African villa this month.

Taking to Instagram, the model posed in her swimsuit by a pool as she penned: “Super excited for the year ahead coming back on your tv screens this month so keep your eyes peeled as you don’t want to miss it.”

This wouldn’t be the first time a former bombshell returned to a different series, as Adam Collard famously returned in 2022 after first appearing on the show back in 2018.

Joanna Chimonides

Joanna Chimonides first appeared on Love Island in 2019 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Another ex-bombshell from 2019 in the form of Joanna Chimonides has hinted at a Love Island return for this season!

The Casa Amor contestant dropped a huge hint after sharing a snap on her Instagram Story, revealing she’s currently in Cape Town, South Africa - where the series will begin filming in the next few weeks.

Coincidence or a returning bombshell?

Joanna Chimonides revealed she's currently in Cape Town. Picture: Joanna Chimonides/Instagram

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

