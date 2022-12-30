First Look At Love Island 2023’s £1.2 Million Villa With A Zip Wire And Running Track

30 December 2022, 12:53

Love Island returns to South Africa in 2023
Love Island returns to South Africa in 2023. Picture: Alamy / Ludus Magnus/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

The Love Island villa just got a mega upgrade.

Love Island is back in 2023 for series nine, with a brand new batch of contestants – and new host Maya Jama – making their way to South Africa for the ‘winter’ version of the ITV2 series.

With a new location, Love Island bosses have splashed out a reported £1.2 million on a luxury villa complete with a running track, Olympic training pool and zip wire.

Love Island 2023 Contestants Will Have Inactive Social Media Accounts In Line With New Duty Of Care Measures

Laura Whitmore Shares Reasons She Quit As Love Island Host

The new villa is the Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek, a 25-acre estate near Cape Town, South Africa.

Maya Jama will host Love Island series 9
Maya Jama will host Love Island series 9. Picture: Getty

The estate, which is apparently solar-powered, is ideal for the fitness-enthusiast singletons as it boasts a swimming pool, a 400-metre running track, a football pitch and a rugby pitch according to the tabloids.

It reportedly includes 17 bedrooms, a treehouse and a freshwater dam with ‘Olympic length’ swimming lanes.

Luxury villas are located nearby the main property – could one of these be the new hideaway perhaps?

For the couples sent on romantic dates, there’s a ‘mini island’ and river deck nearby.

The publication reports it cost £8,000 a day to rent and that ITV are hiring it for five months for £1.2 million.

Work is currently underway at the property to give it a Love Island makeover, ready for the January start date – which is rumoured to be 16th January.

This will be the second winter series of the show after ITV2 was forced to cancel the season due to air in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show will air for its usual run of eight weeks, with the final rumoured to be on 13th March.

Maya takes over hosting from Laura Whitmore, who stepped down after the summer 2022.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

There has been a huge shake-up to the Love Island 2023 rules

Love Island 2023 Contestants Will Have Inactive Social Media Accounts In Line With New Duty Of Care Measures
Laura Whitmore has opened up on why she quit Love Island

Laura Whitmore Shares Reasons She Quit As Love Island Host

Shaughna Phillips opened up about her mystery boyfriend ahead of giving birth

Pregnant Love Island Star Shaughna Phillips Breaks Silence On Mystery Boyfriend Ahead Of Welcoming Baby
The Islanders stole the show

The Love Island Cast Singing A Christmas Song Is All Of Us At Karaoke

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split after three months together

Gemma Owen Has ‘No Regrets’ After Love Island And Split From Luca Bish

Hot On Capital

James Corden on Capital Breakfast

WATCH: James Corden On His Reasons For Leaving The Late Late Show

Hunter Doohan plays Tyler in Wednesday

Wednesday Easter Egg Hinted At Tyler’s Fate In Episode 4

2022 was a whirlwind, here's the breakdown

A 2022 Rundown: From Memes To Pop Culture Moments

Features

Celebrities have been paying tribute to Vivienne Westwood

Tributes Pour In Following Fashion Icon Vivienne Westwood's Death

Test your Disney Channel 00s knowledge

QUIZ: Only Noughties Disney Channel Kids Will Ace This Test

Add these Selena flicks to your watch list

5 Selena Gomez Films You Should Watch After 'My Mind & Me'

More Movies & TV News

Here's which Too Hot To Handle season 4 couples are still together

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Couples Are Still Together? From Seb & Kayla To Jawahir & Nick
Have you already finished Emily in Paris?

What To Watch After Finishing Emily In Paris Series 3

The Emily in Paris season 3 cast...

The Cast Of Emily In Paris Season 3: Meet The New Love Interests

Meet Emily In Paris actor Lucas Bravo

Gabriel In Emily In Paris: Lucas Bravo’s Age, Dating Life And Instagram Uncovered

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot