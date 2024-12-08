Danny Jones crowned I'm A Celeb winner 2024

Danny Jones crowned I'm A Celeb winner 2024. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

He's King of the Jungle! Danny Jones has been crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celebrity 2024 has been one from the history book. The star-studded cast gelled so well it make each elimination impossible to watch. From Tulisa's shock exit to Oti Mabuse narrowly missing the final we have been heart broken at every celeb exit.

With the final three whittled down to Reverend Richard Coles of Communards fame, Coleen Rooney and McFly's Danny Jones it was going to be a tough one to call as each of them had made themselves so loveable to the public.

But Danny took that crown, becoming 2024's King of the Jungle!

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Danny Jones won I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

Coleen and Danny were the final two and as Ant and Dec started to reveal the winner they had their arms wrapped around each other.

Danny was sent into an immediate flood of tears as his campmates like GK Barry and Alan Halsall cheered for him at the top of their lungs.

In I'm A Celeb tradition Danny was officially crowned King by last year's winner Sam Thompson. Sam told Danny he had been a "joy" to watch on the show.

Danny thanked fans for voting for him in a moving speech, he said: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I gave my all in there, I gave myself and it's a lovely feeling to be liked... Thank you so much, I appreciate you so much."

Speaking as the runner up, Coleen said: "It's amazing, I didn't think I'd get this far... but Danny truly deserves, and so did everyone else it was a fantastic camp."

