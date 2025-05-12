What does HG and HB mean on TikTok? Text slang explained

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
12 May 2025, 15:54
The slang terms HG and HB have taken over TikTok, but what do they actually mean?
Another day, another TikTok slang term that keeps popping up in viral videos and leaving everyone confused. This time, it's 'HG' and 'HB' but what do they actually stand for?
Neither 'HG' or 'HB' are actually new terms... TikTok users have been using HG and HB as abbreviations on the platform for years, but it's picked up even more in popularity over the last 9 months.
Of course, when they're used in viral videos without any explanation, people are quick to flock to the comments for an answer. So here it is – here's what HG and HB actually mean on TikTok...
'HG' actually has multiple meanings but there is predominantly one main meaning behind the TikTok slang term: 'HG' stands for 'Homegirl'.
'HG' or 'Homegirl' is used to describe someone's best friend, but it's not just reserved for female friendships either – 'HG' can be used by men talking about their girlfriends or their best female friends.
Some viral 'HG' TikTok captions include:
'HG' is also used amongst beauty TikTokers and influencers to mean 'holy grail' as some users often call their favourite and must buy items their 'HG' products.
Aaaand others also shorten the phrase 'Hot Girl' to 'HG' too!
Well, if 'HG' stands for 'homegirl', then 'HB' is probably making more sense now, right? Yep, 'HB' stands for 'homeboy'.
'HB' is used by both men and women to describe their closest male friends. The term also extends to boyfriends, but is predominantly used as a platonic term.
Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare account also uses 'HB' on TikTok when talking about Hailey herself, but she's got nothing to do with the slang term... she's just got the same initials!
Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us