What does HG and HB mean on TikTok? Text slang explained

12 May 2025, 15:54

What does HG and HB mean on TikTok?
What does HG and HB mean on TikTok? Picture: Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, @kaberaaa via TikTok
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The slang terms HG and HB have taken over TikTok, but what do they actually mean?

Another day, another TikTok slang term that keeps popping up in viral videos and leaving everyone confused. This time, it's 'HG' and 'HB' but what do they actually stand for?

Neither 'HG' or 'HB' are actually new terms... TikTok users have been using HG and HB as abbreviations on the platform for years, but it's picked up even more in popularity over the last 9 months.

Of course, when they're used in viral videos without any explanation, people are quick to flock to the comments for an answer. So here it is – here's what HG and HB actually mean on TikTok...

TikTok's HG and HB slang meaning explained

What does HG mean on TikTok?

'HG' actually has multiple meanings but there is predominantly one main meaning behind the TikTok slang term: 'HG' stands for 'Homegirl'.

'HG' or 'Homegirl' is used to describe someone's best friend, but it's not just reserved for female friendships either – 'HG' can be used by men talking about their girlfriends or their best female friends.

Some viral 'HG' TikTok captions include:

  • "When I call my hg to tell her I did more than holding hands"
  • "Me thinking about that one night me and my hg gotta take to the GRAVE"
  • "I'd choose you to be my hg in every universe and every lifetime"

'HG' is also used amongst beauty TikTokers and influencers to mean 'holy grail' as some users often call their favourite and must buy items their 'HG' products.

Aaaand others also shorten the phrase 'Hot Girl' to 'HG' too!

What does HB mean on TikTok?

Well, if 'HG' stands for 'homegirl', then 'HB' is probably making more sense now, right? Yep, 'HB' stands for 'homeboy'.

'HB' is used by both men and women to describe their closest male friends. The term also extends to boyfriends, but is predominantly used as a platonic term.

Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare account also uses 'HB' on TikTok when talking about Hailey herself, but she's got nothing to do with the slang term... she's just got the same initials!

