Who is Reverend Richard Coles? Age, his band The Communards, husband & more

21 November 2024, 16:09

Who is Reverend Richard Coles?
Who is Reverend Richard Coles? Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Reverend Richard Coles is I'm A Celebrity's new contestant alongside Maura Higgins.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! welcomed two new campmates in the middle of the first week with Love Island star Maura Higgins and radio presenter, priest and writer Reverend Richard Coles joining the camp.

Richard joined celebs like Danny Jones, Tulisa, Barry McGuigan and GK Barry who have been in the camp since day one. Ahead of the jungle, he said: "I spent two years in a monastery so I know what it's like to be 24/7 with people.

"We got cake though, that made life a bit easier. I do love food. 500 calories a day, I mean I have 500 calories for elevenses so that's going to be interesting."

Jungle life is definitely a change for Richard, who is actually a lowkey 80s icon. Here's everything you need to know about the newest campmate.

Reverend Richard Coles is in the jungle
Reverend Richard Coles is in the jungle. Picture: Getty

Who is Reverend Richard Coles?

Reverend Richard Coles is a writer, presenter and priest who is on I'm A Celebrity 2024.

He rose to fame in the 80s as part of the pop duo The Communards with singer Jimmy Somerville. Later on in his career he has worked as a radio presenter and appeared on TV shows like Would I Lie to You? and Have I Got News for You.

Richard was also a contestant on Strictly Come Dance in 2017.

How old is Reverend Richard Coles?

Born in March 1962, Richard is 62 years old.

Was Reverend Richard Coles in the band The Communards?

Yes, The Communards was a popular pop duo in the 80s consisting of Richard Coles and Jimmy Somerville which formed in 1985.

The Communards went on to have three UK top 10 hits including 'Don't Leave Me This Way'. In 1988, after three years together, they split and Jimmy went on to have a solo career.

Richard Coles and Jimmy Somerville of The Communards, circa 1986
Richard Coles and Jimmy Somerville of The Communards, circa 1986. Picture: Getty

Was Reverend Richard Coles a priest while in the band The Communards? When did Reverend Richard Coles become a priest?

Richard Coles was ordained in 2005, eight years after he and Jimmy split the band The Communards up. In 1991, he went and studied theology at King's College London where he became a Roman Catholic before returning to the Church of England in 2001.

Richard began training for priesthood in West Yorkshire in 2003 and was chosen to be ordained two years later.

Is Reverend Richard Coles married? Who is Reverend Richard Coles's husband?

He was in a Civil Partnership with fellow Church of England priest David Oldham who passed in 2019. They began seeing each other in 2007 and married in 2009, four years after the CofE allowed clergy to enter civil partnerships.

Richard has spoken about David's battle with alcoholism which led to liver disease, the cause of his death. Speaking to The Guardian in 2021, he said: "The great pathos about David, as an alcoholic, was that he was grimly determined to keep his drinking secret.

"But drinking is a thing that’s very difficult to keep secret. And he failed, spectacularly."

Richard also said he wished he had spent more time with his late husband, saying: "I wish I’d prioritised doing nothing with David more. Not seeing that as a holiday from things, but as the centre of things."

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner?

In 2023, Richard Coles started dating actor Dickie Cant, who he met on a dating website.

Speaking on Lorraine, Richard said: "I wanted to meet someone who had been around the block and wanted to share a life with someone. I thought I was out of the game when David died."

Reverend Richard Coles talks about finding love again on Lorraine

Where is Reverend Richard Coles from?

Richard Coles was born and raised in Northampton. He was appointed the the chancellor for the University of Northampton in 2017.

Is Reverend Richard Coles on Instagram?

Richard seems to not be active on any social media. He does have an Instagram but it hasn't been used since his Strictly days in 2017.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Line up for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

Meet the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024 line up

Get to know Maura Higgins

Who is Maura Higgins? Age, where she's from, dating life, Love Island season & more

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? Real name, age, famous girlfriend, career, height & more

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend?

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Ella Rutherford relationship revealed

Alan Halsall's ex-wife speaks out

Alan Halsall's ex-wife speaks out as he addresses divorce on I'm A Celeb

Hot On Capital

Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning?

Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift go on stage?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

XO Kitty season 2: Everything we know so far

XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? All The 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Clues So Far

Taylor Swift

Cinemas ban Wicked fans from singing along during showings of the movie

Cinemas ban Wicked fans from singing along during showings of the movie

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez wear a wig? The true story behind his hair loss explained

Children's cancer ward being built in Liam Payne's honour

Liam Payne's memory honoured with new children’s cancer ward built in his name

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Liam Payne's family and friends gather to pay tribute at his funeral

Liam Payne's funeral sees closest family and friends pay respects to the star

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo shuts down "inappropriate" question about her long nails

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo shuts down "inappropriate" question about her long nails

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa comes out as demisexual

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa comes out as demisexual and explains why she's been celibate for 3 years
Alan Halsall is expected to join I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Alan Halsall? The Coronation Street star's age, ex-wife, where he's from & more

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise cover Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

I'm A Celeb's Barry opened up about her cancer battle

Who was Barry McGuigan's daughter? I'm A Celeb star opens up about Danika's cancer battle

Jonathan Bailey confirms he'll return to Bridgerton in future seasons

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey confirms he's not leaving Bridgerton

MAFS UK's Amy confirms feud with Polly

MAFS UK's Amy confirms feud with Polly amid Adam dating rumours

Tommy Fury reveals why he dropped out of I'm A Celeb

Reason Tommy Fury dropped out of I'm A Celeb revealed

Cynthia Erivo explains why it was important for Elphaba to have micro braids in the movie

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why it was important for Elphaba to have micro braids

Why was JJ killed off in Outer Banks season 4? How his death sets up season 5

Why was JJ killed off in Outer Banks? How his death sets up season 5