I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures and surgery

18 November 2024, 14:17

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures
I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity star Tulisa has spoken out about the health reason she had cosmetic work done to her face.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Here! 2024 kicked off on Sunday (17th November), with the likes of GK Barry, Danny Jones and N-Dubz's Tulisa thrown into the deep end of jungle antics.

Sadly, despite all the fun and chaos that happened in the episode, a lot of the viewers' attention has been on Tulisa's face and how she looks a bit different to her X Factor judging days.

What many don't know is that the star has actually suffered from a disorder called Bell's Palsy since she was 24 years old.

Tulisa has been open about how this has affected her and how it led her to undergo multiple cosmetic procedures.

Tulisa avoided the cameras
Tulisa avoided the cameras when she had her first Bell's Palsy attack. Picture: Getty

What happened to Tulisa's face?

According to the NHS, Bell's Palsy causes "temporary weakness or lack of movement," often on one side of the face. Speaking on Olivia Attwood's podcast 'So Wrong It's Right', Tulisa opened up about her struggle with the disorder.

"When I was about 24, I had my first Bell's palsy attack, I was sat at home and I had this massive burst of inflammation," she recalled, explaining how she suffered from swelling on one side that had "tingling sensations like little ants crawling in [her] face".

The singer revealed she was prescribed steroid injections for the swelling, but after it subsided, half of her face was left drooping. This left her hiding in her home for several months, self-conscious about her appearance.

She said: "I had a massive burst of inflammation and it went down but my whole face dropped... I couldn't move it, my face remained like that for seven months, I didn't go out, I just hid in the house."

Has Tulisa had work done to her face?

The now 36-year-old explained that it is only recently she's gone under the knife, revealing that before she had only ever had fillers.

She explained that, when her face started to droop, she started a "vicious cycle" of getting filler to try and balance out the "symmetry" of her face.

Reflecting on that time, she said: "I had good days and bad days and I'd sometimes take steroids to bring it down. In some interviews I looked fine, in others you'd ask, 'What the hell is going on with her face?'"

The first time Tulisa under went surgery was when a surgeon did an "explorative" operation on her face. She revealed: "So he went in and he's like, 'We have some good news, we found three chronically infected cysts in your face'."

Tulisa is on I'm A celeb this year
Tulisa is on I'm A celeb this year. Picture: Instagram

During the first episode of I'm A Celeb 2024, Tulisa's good friend Rylan posted on X: "Also before people start going for appearance, Tulisa has been through a lot health wise the last few years so let’s not make sh-- jokes about her on twitter yeah x".

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? Real name, age, famous girlfriend, career, height & more

Barry McGuigan joins the line up for I'm A Celeb 2024

Who is Barry McGuigan? Age, job, wife, boxing world title & more

Tulisa joined the line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Tulisa Contostavlos? Age, real name, net worth, ethnicity & more

Oti Mabuse joins the cast of I'm A Celeb 2024

Who is Oti Mabuse? Age, husband, daughter, dance partners & more

First look at I'm A Celeb episode one

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones and Tulisa set for drinking trial in first look at episode one

Coleen Rooney joins the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up

Who is Coleen Rooney? Net worth, children, husband Wayne Rooney & more

Hot On Capital

Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco explains why he doesn't shower everyday

Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco explains why he doesn't shower everyday

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Why MAFS UK's Sacha and Ross split

Why did MAFS UK's Sacha and Ross' split? Their shock breakup revealed

MAFS UK's Sacha breaks silence on Ross split

MAFS UK's Sacha breaks silence on Ross split as he hard launches new girlfriend

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise cover Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

OneRepublic announce UK/EU tour

OneRepublic announce Escape To Europe 2025 Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Events

Katy Perry announces The Lifetimes Tour UK dates

Katy Perry announces The Lifetimes Tour UK dates: Tickets, presale, dates & venues

Events

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

Wicked fans left amazed after Ariana Grande confirms correct 'Popular' lyrics

Wicked's Ariana Grande points out 'Popular' lyric mistake after error goes viral

Jade has finished filming two new music videos

Everything We Know About Jade Thirlwall's New Songs And Their Music Videos

SZA explains why she regrets getting BBL surgery done

SZA explains why she regrets getting BBL surgery done

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up further about her split with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae explains why Tommy Fury will reveal truth about split and not her

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal show bosses blocked their festival trip

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal show bosses blocked their festival trip

MAFS fans are convinced Adam and Amy are now together

Are MAFS UK’s Amy and Adam dating?

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Tate's '2 Hands' is high-key romantic

Tate McRae's loved-up '2 Hands' lyrics explained

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner - Tickets, presale, date & more

Events

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

MAFS UK has been airing since 2015

Every MAFS UK couple that is still together

Will Matthew Lillard be in Scream 7? Here's what we know about Stu Macher's return

Will Matthew Lillard be in Scream 7? Here's what we know about Stu Macher's return

Did Rudy Pankow quit OBX? Here's the truth behind his exit and JJ's death

Did Rudy Pankow quit Outer Banks? The truth behind his exit and JJ's death explained

Is Rebekah Vardy joining I'm A Celeb 2024?

Is Rebekah Vardy joining I'm A Celeb 2024? Wagatha reunion rumours explained

Nathan and Lacey were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Are Lacey and Nathan still together after MAFS UK 2024?

MAFS Alex and Eve were noticeably absent from the reunion episodes

Why were MAFS UK’s Alex and Eve not at the reunion? Their absence explained