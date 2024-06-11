Are Olivia Attwood And Bradley Dack Still Together?

Rumours have swirled that there's trouble in paradise between Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack have faced some scrutiny over their marriage. With divorce rumours being flung left, right and centre. Are Olivia and Bradley still together? Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Attwood might be a huge media personality now, but she started her humble beginnings on a small dating show called Love Island, have you heard of it? Olivia appeared on the third series of the show back in 2017 and placed third with her ex Chris Hughes.

Her career exploded after the show and she’s appeared on the likes of TOWIE, I'm A Celeb, and Celebs Go Dating, as well as working on several of her own documentary series and snagging a role on the Loose Women panel.

But with fame comes gossip and recently there’s been a lot of gossip surrounding the reality star and her husband, Bradley Dack, specifically whether they’ve gotten a divorce.

So are Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack still together? Here’s what we know.

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack got married in 2023. Picture: Getty

Are Olivia Attwood And Bradley Dack Still Together?

Long story short, yes, Olivia and Bradley are definitely still together.

With all the divorce rumours swirling all over the internet, Olivia decided to put them all to an end with a simple Instagram post.

The ex-islander shared a small, intimate video of herself and Bradley on a luxury holiday in Zante.

The pair are in each other’s arms and we’re just going to ignore that Olivia’s beautiful knitted Chanel dress retails for £2, 150 and focus on how loved up the pair look.

At one point, Olivia turns to return Bradley’s cuddle face-to-face and as he gives her bum some affection, her dress rides up a little.

The video seemed like a pointed effort to fight back at the gossip but if you weren’t convinced yet, the caption Olivia went with sealed the deal.

"And hopefully dispel rumours we are divorced or I have un-alived him," she wrote.

Fans in the comment section were in full support of the couple, with one fan writing, “You guys are goals.”

A second wrote, "As if the Dack's are divorcing who makes these [stories] up, not after that wedding & those tattoos I think not! Love you both loads."

A third wrote, "Gorgeous lovebirds, the rumours are wild," whilst a fourth seemed to concur that the rumours had gotten out of control, writing, “Ppl love a rumour glad yous are still together we need a mini dack.”

Olivia Attwood dispelled divorce rumours by uploading a video to Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @oliviajade_attwood

But why did the divorce rumours start anyway? Well, it appears it was a snowball effect from a small story Olivia had told on her own podcast, So Wrong It's Right.

Speaking to fellow reality star, Pete Wicks, Olivia was retelling a story of a date night she had had recently with Bradley.

"That reminds me, I was in the restaurant with Brad the other day..." she began, explaining how a waiter ignored her at a restaurant and how it was the worst thing that ever happened to her.

"Is there nothing worse than when you call for a waiter and you get aired?... I went 'excuse me...' my voice like this," she went on, recalling the story to Pete, "and he just walked straight past and Brad was like, 'I think I want a divorce.'"

And that was that, it seemed like that little funny anecdote was reported as Bradley genuinely asking for a divorce and the story snowballed into rumours that were simply not true.

The pair are happily still together and we suppose the whole world is waiting, like her fan stated, for news of a ‘little dack’ one day.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.