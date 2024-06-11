Are Olivia Attwood And Bradley Dack Still Together?

11 June 2024, 16:16 | Updated: 11 June 2024, 16:20

Rumours have swirled that there's trouble in paradise between Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack
Rumours have swirled that there's trouble in paradise between Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack have faced some scrutiny over their marriage. With divorce rumours being flung left, right and centre. Are Olivia and Bradley still together? Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Attwood might be a huge media personality now, but she started her humble beginnings on a small dating show called Love Island, have you heard of it? Olivia appeared on the third series of the show back in 2017 and placed third with her ex Chris Hughes.

Her career exploded after the show and she’s appeared on the likes of TOWIE, I'm A Celeb, and Celebs Go Dating, as well as working on several of her own documentary series and snagging a role on the Loose Women panel.

But with fame comes gossip and recently there’s been a lot of gossip surrounding the reality star and her husband, Bradley Dack, specifically whether they’ve gotten a divorce.

So are Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack still together? Here’s what we know.

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack got married in 2023
Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack got married in 2023. Picture: Getty

Are Olivia Attwood And Bradley Dack Still Together?

Long story short, yes, Olivia and Bradley are definitely still together.

With all the divorce rumours swirling all over the internet, Olivia decided to put them all to an end with a simple Instagram post.

The ex-islander shared a small, intimate video of herself and Bradley on a luxury holiday in Zante.

The pair are in each other’s arms and we’re just going to ignore that Olivia’s beautiful knitted Chanel dress retails for £2, 150 and focus on how loved up the pair look.

At one point, Olivia turns to return Bradley’s cuddle face-to-face and as he gives her bum some affection, her dress rides up a little.

The video seemed like a pointed effort to fight back at the gossip but if you weren’t convinced yet, the caption Olivia went with sealed the deal.

"And hopefully dispel rumours we are divorced or I have un-alived him," she wrote.

Fans in the comment section were in full support of the couple, with one fan writing, “You guys are goals.”

A second wrote, "As if the Dack's are divorcing who makes these [stories] up, not after that wedding & those tattoos I think not! Love you both loads."

A third wrote, "Gorgeous lovebirds, the rumours are wild," whilst a fourth seemed to concur that the rumours had gotten out of control, writing, “Ppl love a rumour glad yous are still together we need a mini dack.”

Olivia Attwood dispelled divorce rumours by uploading a video to Instagram
Olivia Attwood dispelled divorce rumours by uploading a video to Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @oliviajade_attwood

But why did the divorce rumours start anyway? Well, it appears it was a snowball effect from a small story Olivia had told on her own podcast, So Wrong It's Right.

Speaking to fellow reality star, Pete Wicks, Olivia was retelling a story of a date night she had had recently with Bradley.

"That reminds me, I was in the restaurant with Brad the other day..." she began, explaining how a waiter ignored her at a restaurant and how it was the worst thing that ever happened to her.

"Is there nothing worse than when you call for a waiter and you get aired?... I went 'excuse me...' my voice like this," she went on, recalling the story to Pete, "and he just walked straight past and Brad was like, 'I think I want a divorce.'"

And that was that, it seemed like that little funny anecdote was reported as Bradley genuinely asking for a divorce and the story snowballed into rumours that were simply not true.

The pair are happily still together and we suppose the whole world is waiting, like her fan stated, for news of a ‘little dack’ one day.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Has Rihanna quit music for good?

Has Rihanna Officially Retired From Music?

Where to watch Netflix's 'Hit Man'

Where Can I Watch Hit Man 2024?

Hit Man's Bath Scene Left Glenn Powell And Adria Arjona With A "Crazy Rash" In All Their Sex Scenes

Hit Man's Glen Powell And Adria Arjona Left With "Crazy Rash" After Intimate Bath Scene

TV & Film

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are working hard on their relationship

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Back Together?

It looks like Joe Jonas has a new girlfriend

Who Is Laila Abdallah? Joe Jonas' Rumoured Girlfriend Revealed

Meet the Love Island bombshell's sister

Who Is Joey Essex's Sister? Get To Know Frankie Essex Including Her Children & Boyfriend

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits