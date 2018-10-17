Olivia Attwood On Celebs Go Dating: Age, Height And Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

17 October 2018, 16:45 | Updated: 17 October 2018, 16:49

Olivia Attwood poses in glasses as she gets ready for Celebs Go Dating
Olivia Attwood has raised a lot of fan interest since being on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: PA/Instagram

Love Island 2017 star Olivia Attwood is busy causing drama on E4’s Celebs Go Dating and these are the questions fans are asking.

Olivia Attwood is looking for love on reality TV again on Celebs Go Dating after her Love Island romance with ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes failed to work out.

But as she goes on a series of unsuccessful dates with other celebs like Chloe Sims and Eyal Booker, fans of the show are looking to find out more about Amber Davies' pal.

Olivia’s above average height, her age and even her ex-boyfriend history have come up since she put her face back in the spotlight to find romance.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is Olivia Attwood’s height in feet?

More model height than petite, Olivia is believed to be a leggy five foot 11 inches.

How old is Olivia Attwood?

Following a rather controversial date on Celebs Go Dating, where she was called “old”, fans went in search for her actual age.

Born on May 2 1991, Olivia is currently 27 years old.

Olivia Attwood dated Chris Hughes on the red carpet
Olivia Attwood dated Chris Hughes after meeting him on Love Island 2017. Picture: PA

Who are Olivia’s ex-boyfriends?

Olivia’s most famous relationship comes from Love Island where she met Chris Hughes.

After moving in together following the show, it become clear the two were not right for each other and after a series of explosive rows, they split.

Following that, Olivia went back to ex Bradley Dack who she has been seeing on and off for three years.

