I’m A Celebrity 2018 Line Up: Love Island’s Olivia Attwood And X Factor’s Fleur East Rumoured For Jungle

I'm A Celebrity line up rumours revealed. Picture: PA

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly will be welcoming a new collection of celebs into the jungle line up on their November start date.

The I’m A Celebrity line up excitement is building especially after Holly Willoughby was confirmed to present alongside Declan Donnelly.

No one has yet confirmed they’re part of this year’s jungle campmates list, however, the line up is shaping up nicely with a collection of Love Island stars, X Factor favourites and even a few Geordie Shore faces.

So as we wait for I’m A Celeb bosses to confirm the 2018 faces, we take a look at all the rumours.

Olivia Attwood has been hotly tipped for I'm A Celebrity. Picture: PA

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood

Amber Davies' pal caused a storm in the 2017 series of Love Island and she’ll be sure to do the same in the jungle.

Let’s hope there’s no Muggy Mike to really take her angry though…

Fleur East is reportedly in contract talks with producers. Picture: PA

X Factor’s Fleur East

We’ve not seen much of the singer since she had a few hits following her time on The X Factor but she’s set to bring her beautiful voice and hair into the jungle this year according to reports.

Kieran Hayler is tipped for the jungle following Katie Price split. Picture: PA

Kieran Hayler

Katie Price’s ex-husband is hotly tipped to be entering the jungle this year with the hope he’ll spill all the juicy secrets from his marriage to the high-profile model.

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers has always been a big I'm A Celeb fan. Picture: PA

Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers

Reality TV and MMA star Aaron has made no secret of his wish to go in the jungle and we think his competitiveness will definitely be a good addition to the jungle cast.

Christine McGuiness looks set to leave her three children with Paddy for I'm A Celeb. Picture: PA

Christine McGuinness

Married to Paddy McGuinness, a mum of three and a reality star, this 30 year old is thinking of taking some time to herself with the creepy crawlies of the jungle.

Frankie Bridge could be following in the footsteps of her husband. Picture: PA

Frankie Bridge

No stranger to reality TV, Frankie is rumoured to be part of the hot I’m A Celeb cast in 2018.

Husband Wayne Bridge also took part in the jungle experience and can share all his top tips.

Charlotte Dawson has also been rumoured to join I'm A Celeb. Picture: PA

Charlotte Dawson

Daughter of Les Dawson and famous for her time on Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating, Charlotte will be a good addition to any line up.

Nick Knowles is a favourite for I'm A Celeb. Picture: PA

Nick Knowles

A DIY expert in the jungle is sure to come in handy as it’s thought he’s finally signed a I’m A Celeb contract after the producers have had their eye on him for years.

Brendan Cole could be swapping Strictly for the jungle. Picture: PA

Brendan Cole

No longer on Strictly Come Dancing, this smooth mover has November free for the first time in a while - perfect for I’m A Celebrity.

Harry Redknapp is rumoured to be joining the 'I'm A Celebrity' line up for 2018. Picture: PA

Harry Redknapp

The former Tottenham, Portsmouth and West Ham football manager looks set to appear on the latest series of 'I'm A Celeb' after he seemed to confirm his campmate status to presenter Jake Humphries.

After the rumours of Harry's upcoming appearance on the show began circulating, Jake sent him a joke message asking him whether he'd be bringing his former player Niki Karnjcar, to which Harry replied that he'd rather take feelow football favourite Peter Crouch!

Jamie Laing has previously appeared on 'I'm A Celebrity... Extra Camp'. Picture: Instagram

Jamie Laing

The Made In Chelsea star has previously appeared as a guest on 'I'm A Celebrity...Extra Camp' in 2017 and took part in a Bushtucker Trial with Towie's Arg, so we think he'd certainly have what it takes to be a great campmate.

Jamie's Made In Chelsea co-star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo was crowned Queen Of The Jungle on I'm A Celeb last year, so could MIC be going for back-to-back wins?