Who Has Left I’m A Celeb 2023 So Far & All The Remaining Campmates

Here's the full list of remaining campmates plus who has left I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Here’s who has been eliminated from the 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity so far and which contestants are remaining - plus who left before the public voted them out.

As I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates like Sam Thompson and Nella Rose enter their second week of jungle fun, the public gear up to begin voting to eliminate their least favourite celebs. While the camp trickles down from a team of 12 to the final three we will keep you updated with who's left on the show and who's hanging up their boots.

After a week of being on the show alongside fellow campmates Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears and Marvin Humes, Master Chef's Grace Dent had to leave the jungle on 'medical grounds' which already chops that leader board down to 11.

In the first week of I'm A Celeb 2023 we saw the likes of Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn almost throw in the towel, along with Nella Rose who admitted if Jamie had left she would have followed straight after.

With there being high odds on Josie Gibson, Sam or Fred Siriex to snatch the crown, we eagerly await Ant and Dec announcing that first elimination. So, here's a rundown of who's still on the show.

Grace Dent has had to leave I'm A Celeb, here's who's still in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Nella Rose screams her way through first Bushtucker trial

Who has left I'm A Celebrity?

No one has been eliminated from the show yet, as the public usually begin voting out celebrity campmates around ten days into their stay in the jungle. However, food critic Grace had to leave the jungle after a just a week on the show for medical reasons.

Who is still in I'm A Celebrity?

Josie Gibson

Sam Thompson

Fred Sirieix

Frankie Dettori

Danielle Harold

Nigel Farage

Tony Bellew

Marvin Humes

Nick Pickard

Nella Rose

Jamie-Lynn Spears

Fans were convinced Jamie Lynn was going to leave as she missed her kids. Picture: ITV

Jockey Frankie and ex-boxer Tony joined the show late but viewers are already big fans of the the sporty duo and are hopeful that they will make it far in the competition.

Jamie Lynn was very tearful in her first few days of the show and after her campmates failed to win her luxury item she nearly left the jungle. But after winning all the stars in her first solo trail her confidence was boosted and she seems to be well stuck into jungle life. At the 'breakfast of champions' which her and her team won Jamie said she was surrounded by people she "loved".

YouTuber Nella is another campmate viewers fear will leave before being voted out as she has had a hard time in the jungle and even had a feud with fellow camper Fred, but they seem to have resolved their problems.

Could Nella Rose be first out of the jungle? Picture: ITV

Grace Dent looks unwell as she's announced to face trial with Josie

If the bookies are anything to go by Jamie Lynn or Nella will be the first voted out of the jungle. We will update this page when the eliminations begin.

