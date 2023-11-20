Who Are Marvin Humes' Wife And Children?

Marvin Humes has said he is going to miss his kids while in I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

JLS star Marvin Humes is in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, but who has he left behind at home? Here's the low-down on his wife and kids.

Singer and presenter Marvin Humes, who is in 2023's series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, has been wooing fans since he was an X Factor runner up with his boyband JLS in 2008.

But only one girl made his heart 'beat again' and that's Saturdays singer Rochelle (Wiseman) Humes, who he has three wonderful children with.

On the first episode of I'm A Celebrity 2023 Marvin said, before skydiving, that he was picturing his 10-year-old daughter watching him on TV which motivated him to conquer his fears.

Ahead of his travels to Australia for the show, Rochelle and their kids wrote him a touching note, Marvin explained: "It said how much they loved me and told me how proud of me they are. My 10-year-old said: 'Daddy, I'm so proud of you conquering your fears, just don't say no to anything and do you best'."

They are his inspiration to keep him going in the jungle but what are their names and how old are they? Here's what we know about Marvin's family life.

Marvin Humes is one fourth of JLS. Picture: Getty

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have three children together, pictured are their two daughters. Picture: Getty

Who is Marvin Humes' wife?

Marvin is married to former Saturdays singer Rochelle (Wiseman) Humes who is now a presenter on This Morning. They married in 2012 and, apart from a short split at the beginning of their relationship, they've been together since 2010. Which means they've enjoyed 11 years of marriage!

Who are Marvin's children?

Marvin and Rochelle have three children together - daughters Alaia-Mai, who is 10, and Valentina Raine, who is six, and their three-year-old son Blake Hampton.

The JLS singer has said that he is going to miss his kids whilst he is away for I'm A Celeb, as he admitted: "If the kids send me a letter saying how much they miss me, I know I will be bawling my eyes out. I can’t go a day without seeing or speaking to them. It’s going to be super tough."

On the first episode of I'm A Celeb Marvin was seen tapping his heart when Ant and Dec revealed who was voted for the first bush tucker trail. Fans have been quick to assume this was a secret signal to his kids and wife back at home - super cute!

Rochelle and Marvin have been married since 2012. Picture: Getty

