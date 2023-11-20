Here’s How Much All The I’m A Celebrity 2023 Contestants Are Getting Paid

20 November 2023, 10:58

This is how much this year's I'm A Celeb contestants are being paid
This is how much this year's I'm A Celeb contestants are being paid. Picture: ITV

This year the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants are getting some huge payouts to star in the show.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has returned to our screens for another year, but from YouTuber Nella Rose to former politician Nigel Farage, how much are the celebrities being paid?

ITV don't reveal how much each constant is being paid but it is know that depending on the celeb they are usually paid between £30,000 and £600,000. But this year, it is said that ex-MEP Nigel exceeded this and is being paid a whopping £1.5 million.

This year's line up ranges from restauranteur Fred Sirieix to Southern singer Jamie Lynn Spears, so how much are they being paid, who's being paid the most, and who's being paid the least? Here's the full payout list.

Jamie Lynn Spears is in this year's I'm A Celebrity line up
Britney Spear's sister Jamie Lynn Spears is in this year's I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: ITV

How much are the I'm A Celebrity contestants paid?

The I'm A Celeb stars are paid a set fee to appear on the show, but this amount varies from contestant to contestant with not all known.

There are only three celebs from this series who's payouts have been reported:

  • Nigel Farage - £1.5 million
  • Grace Dent - £100,000
  • Josie Gibson - £100,000

The amount that contestants Nella Rose, Marvin Humes, Sam Thompson, Danielle Harold, Nick Prichard, Fred Sirieix and Jamie Lynn Spears have been paid is yet to be have been disclose by any source.

How much are Ant and Dec Paid for I'm A Celebrity?

The show's hosts Ant and Dec are said to make an estimated £3.3 million each a month for their time with ITV. And they are said to have signed a £40 million 'golden handcuffs' contract with ITV for three years’ worth of work with the channel.

Meet I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Fred Sirieix

Nigel Farage is said to have made I'm A Celeb history with his pay out
Nigel Farage is said to have made I'm A Celeb history with his pay out. Picture: ITV

Former MEP Nigel has made I'm A Celeb history this year as the MailOnline reported that he’s being paid £1.5 million to star on the show. This makes him the highest paid I’m A Celeb contestant ever since Noel Edmonds, who received £600k for his series in 2018.

Nigel has also one upped fellow political contestant Matt Hancock who was paid £400K to be on I'm A Celeb 2022.

