Here’s How Much All The I’m A Celebrity 2022 Contestants Are Getting Paid

ITV has reportedly splashed out on a huge sum of money for this year's contestants. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants are getting some huge payouts to star in this year’s series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 is finally here after the first episode aired on Sunday night, and it seems each contestant will be taking home a huge sum of money for appearing on the show.

This year’s series marks the first time in two years that the contestants have returned to the show’s OG location in Australia, after filming in Wales for the last two years.

It’s been reported that show bosses were keen to spend that bit extra on impressive celeb campmates to mark the show’s return down under.

So much so, that according to this tabloid, ITV is said to have splurged £2.1million on signing the famous faces this year from pop icon Boy George to former health secretary Matt Hancock.

I'm A Celeb 2022 has returned to Australia this year. Picture: ITV

An insider said: “This is a huge amount but ITV see coughing up this kind of cash as a worthwhile investment for the right blend of characters. Producers know that the right combination of stars will get viewers tuning in and staying with the show over the next three weeks — but that costs serious money.

“They’re also aware of the fact that the show has been stuck in the UK for the past two years due to Covid — and they wanted to make a huge impact as it returns to Oz. The show has delivered some classic jungle moments in the past thanks to the clever selection of big ticket celebrities and they want to do everything they can to repeat that in 2022.”

They added that bosses went for celebs who could offer some ‘juicy stories’ around the campfire.

Here’s how much each contestant is apparently set to receive this year:

The I'm A Celeb 2022 campmates are getting some huge payouts this year. Picture: ITV

Boy George is reportedly taking home the most money out of this year's campmates. Picture: ITV

Boy George - £500,000

Matt Hancock - £400,000

Mike Tindall - £265,000

Chris Moyles - £200,000

Seann Walsh - £130,000

Olivia Attwood - £125,000

Sue Cleaver - £115,000

Jill Scott - £100,000

Charlene White - £75,000

Scarlette Douglas - £65,000

Babatunde Aleshe - £65,000

Owen Warner - £60,000

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

