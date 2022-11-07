Here’s How Much All The I’m A Celebrity 2022 Contestants Are Getting Paid

7 November 2022, 15:30

ITV has reportedly splashed out on a huge sum of money for this year's contestants
ITV has reportedly splashed out on a huge sum of money for this year's contestants. Picture: ITV
The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants are getting some huge payouts to star in this year’s series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 is finally here after the first episode aired on Sunday night, and it seems each contestant will be taking home a huge sum of money for appearing on the show.

This year’s series marks the first time in two years that the contestants have returned to the show’s OG location in Australia, after filming in Wales for the last two years.

It’s been reported that show bosses were keen to spend that bit extra on impressive celeb campmates to mark the show’s return down under.

So much so, that according to this tabloid, ITV is said to have splurged £2.1million on signing the famous faces this year from pop icon Boy George to former health secretary Matt Hancock.

An insider said: “This is a huge amount but ITV see coughing up this kind of cash as a worthwhile investment for the right blend of characters. Producers know that the right combination of stars will get viewers tuning in and staying with the show over the next three weeks — but that costs serious money.

“They’re also aware of the fact that the show has been stuck in the UK for the past two years due to Covid — and they wanted to make a huge impact as it returns to Oz. The show has delivered some classic jungle moments in the past thanks to the clever selection of big ticket celebrities and they want to do everything they can to repeat that in 2022.”

They added that bosses went for celebs who could offer some ‘juicy stories’ around the campfire.

Here’s how much each contestant is apparently set to receive this year:

  • Boy George - £500,000
  • Matt Hancock - £400,000
  • Mike Tindall - £265,000
  • Chris Moyles - £200,000
  • Seann Walsh - £130,000
  • Olivia Attwood - £125,000
  • Sue Cleaver - £115,000
  • Jill Scott - £100,000
  • Charlene White - £75,000
  • Scarlette Douglas - £65,000
  • Babatunde Aleshe - £65,000
  • Owen Warner - £60,000

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

