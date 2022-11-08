Will Olivia Attwood Still Receive Her Full I’m A Celeb Fee After Quitting?

8 November 2022, 11:36

Will Olivia Attwood still get paid after quitting I'm A Celeb?
Picture: ITV/Getty
Olivia Attwood was forced to quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after just 24 hours - but will she still get paid?

Olivia Attwood exited I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 24 hours after entering the jungle and fans are wondering if she will still get paid for appearing on the show.

A spokesperson said that the former Love Islander was forced to quit ‘on medical grounds’, with a statement posted to Olivia’s Instagram Stories adding that viewers will find out the “truth in due course” about her reasons for leaving the show.

Olivia Attwood Breaks Silence After Being Forced To Quit I’m A Celebrity

Here’s How Much All The I’m A Celebrity 2022 Contestants Are Getting Paid

The 31-year-old reality TV star was set to receive a huge payout for starring on the show, with the blonde beauty said to be earning a whopping £125,000 for her time in the jungle.

But will she still get paid for her short stint?

Here’s what we know…

Fans have been wondering if Olivia Attwood will be paid her full I'm A Celeb fee
Picture: Alamy

Will Olivia Attwood still be paid her I’m A Celeb fee after quitting?

According to reports, Olivia is set to receive her I’m A Celeb fee in full despite quitting the show just 24 hours after arriving in the jungle.

A TV insider told this publication: "Olivia wanted to continue and because it was the medical team's decision she has done nothing wrong and so should be in line to get paid."

Meanwhile, a source close to Olivia added: “She definitely didn't quit and wouldn't have quit, she wanted to stay."

Olivia Attwood was forced to quit I'm A Celeb
Picture: ITV
Olivia Attwood is said to be earning around £125,000 for appearing on I'm A Celeb
Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

Apparently, ITV ordinarily give contestants' payouts with a three-day rule, meaning that if you last a minimum of 72 hours in the jungle, you’ll be able to receive the full fee.

However, ITV are yet to confirm whether Olivia will be getting paid in full.

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

