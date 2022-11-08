Olivia Attwood Breaks Silence After Being Forced To Quit I’m A Celebrity

Olivia Attwood has shared a statement after her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! exit.

Olivia Attwood has broken her silence after being forced to quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 31-year-old became the first-ever Love Island star to join the jungle line-up but sadly exited camp after just 24 hours.

It was reported on Monday that Olivia had been forced to leave due to medical reasons. A spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.

"Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

A statement has now been posted on Olivia’s Instagram Stories on behalf of the reality TV star, stating she was ‘heartbroken’ to exit the jungle, adding that viewers will be told ‘the truth in due course’ about her reasons for leaving.

The statement read: “To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing I'm A Celeb for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

"However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has."

"You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will back on your screens in the new year,” the statement added, before jokingly signing off with, "Ps who's going to roast Matt Hancock now?"

Olivia made a brief appearance on Monday night’s episode before hosts Ant and Dec confirmed on air that Olivia had exited the show.

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

