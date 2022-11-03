Here’s How Much Matt Hancock Will Be Paid To Appear On I’m A Celeb 2022

Matt Hancock is set to receive a huge payout for joining the 2022 line-up of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Matt Hancock is set to receive a hefty paycheck for appearing on I’m A Celebrity 2022.

The former health secretary will be heading into the jungle alongside his fellow campmates and will be paid a generous sum to do so.

Matt Hancock Suspended As Tory MP After Joining I’m A Celeb 2022 Line-Up

According to this tabloid, the Tory MP will be scooping just under half a million pounds to take part in the ITV series.

An insider said: “Matt’s pay deal with I’m A Celebrity is around £400,000 which is one of the largest ever show fees to have been paid out.”

Matt Hancock will be joining the I'm A Celeb line-up. Picture: Alamy

The full line-up of I'm A Celeb 2022 contestants has been announced. Picture: ITV

The source continued: “ITV were keen for viewers to think the deal was worth around £150,000 but in reality it’s over double that.

“They asked him to be on the show three times in a matter of weeks and the money definitely helped seal the deal.”

A spokesperson for Matt Hancock said: “Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia off the back of his appearance. He will also declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal.”

Despite his promise to donate to a charity amid his appearance, his six-figure deal has sparked outrage amongst the public.

Matt Hancock will become one of the highest-paid contestants on I'm A Celeb ever. Picture: Getty

I'm A Celeb will start on November 6. Picture: ITV

Hancock will now become one of the highest-paid celebs to appear on the reality TV series, following on from Noel Edmonds, who took home £600K and Caitlyn Jenner & Harry Redknapp who both received £500K - the same fee Boy George will be paid to appear on this year's series.

Other contestants who have been paid Hancock’s £400K sum are Ian Wright and Amir Khan.

The 44-year-old, who has been suspended as Conservative MP since joining the 2022 line-up, will be heading into the jungle as a latecomer alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

I'm A Celeb starts this Sunday, November 6, at 9pm on ITV.

