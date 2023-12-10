Who Is The Winner Of I'm A Celebrity 2023?

10 December 2023

Here's who won I'm A Celeb 2023
Here's who won I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The King of the jungle has been crowned! Here's who won I'm A Celeb.

Sam Thompson, Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage were this year's final three in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after Josie Gibson left making it an all male camp. But who snatched that King of the Jungle crown – who won I'm A Celeb 2023?

I'm A Celeb this year has been unforgettable, with kitchen chaos, political debates, slapstick fights and Sam becoming the fifth band member of JLS...

After seeing the final three boys bare all in the Celebrity Cyclone trail they tucked into their final meal as a camp of four. And after their indulgent feast they waved goodbye to Josie.

And down to the final three Sam ended up coming out on top. Last year footballer Jill Scott took that crown but now her reign has come to an end and Sam is the new King in town.

Sam and Tony formed a close bond while in the jungle
Sam and Tony formed a close bond while in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Sam Thompson is the winner of I'm A Celeb 2023. He completely won over the public with his excitable yet loveable energy. He was a friend to everyone in camp and all his campmates will be chuffed to know he is crowned king of the jungle.

Tony Bellew was Sam's runner up and Nigel Farage came third.

Viewers fell in love with Sam's candid nature, constant energy and all-round positivity while in the camp, melting hearts even more when he was briefly reunited with best friend Pete Wicks, who he's been close to since 2019 when they starred on Celebs Go Dating together.

Thompson said he was "overwhelmed" by his win, telling viewers at home: "I didn't think I was even going to be invited onto this show, let alone be sat here [on the winner's throne]."

He added: "I am so grateful, thank you so much. I've dreamed of doing this show and being invited on for years and years, and you've just made a boy's dream come true."

Sam Thompson plays a dangerous game with Tony Bellew

In the final days prior This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and JLS star Marvin Humes were voted out in the run-up to the final episode.

Marvin was momentarily reunited with his wife Rochelle before his exit, in scenes which had fans in tears as she told him how proud she is of him and he tearily admitted how grateful the experience had made him.

