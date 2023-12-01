What Happened Between Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew On I'm A Celeb?

Sam Thompson SLAPPED Tony Bellew on the head after I'm A Celeb challenge. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Sam Thompson slapped his campmate Tony Bellew during their Dingo Dollar challenge on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and it was hilarious.

Sam Thompson, who opened up about his ADHD on the recent I'm A Celeb episode, gave his fellow celebrity campmate Tony Bellew a slap on the face - accidentally, on purpose if you know what we mean.

The pair were taking part in a Dingo Dollar challenge to win some treats for camp when Sam noticed a pesky mosquito approaching Tony's head. Without warning he slapped the mossie away... ultimately slapping Tony on his temple.

The 6 ft 2" boxer kept is cool after the Made In Chelsea star slapped his head, simply taking a deep breathe. In through the nose out through the mouth, Tone.

Sam recognised the risk he had put himself under, saying: "That was dangerous, [I] could've got punched there." Watch the hilarious moment bellow.

Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew returned to camp triumphant after winning their 'Deals On Wheels' challenge. Picture: ITV

Sam smacks Tony Bellew by accident

They had just taken on a challenge where they were tasked to match ringtones to the correct title with help from those back at camp, such as Danielle Harold and Nigel Farage.

In camp Sam has held no restraint in expressing how much of a fan of Tony he is. Tony, aka the Bomber, has made a whopping £9.6 million throughout his boxing career, he has won 30 fights out of 34, with 20 of those being total knockouts.

His fierce boxing career doesn't phase Sam though, as the excitable campmate is often seen leaping into Tony's arms at any given chance.

During their 'Deals On Wheels' challenge Tony looked permanently unimpressed by Sam as they tried to guess the answers correctly.

"We guessed it right," Sam said in glee. "No, I guessed it right." Tony declared. Fans have compared their relationship to Shrek and Donkey's and honestly I think that sums it up pretty well.

Sam has got very close to his campmates Tony Bellew and Marvin Humes. Picture: ITV

Tony & Sam giving Shrek & Donkey energy 😂 pic.twitter.com/9THLVhfdbK — antanddec (@antanddec) November 27, 2023

A few days prior to the awkward slap incident Tony had compared Sam to a child after he begged to sit on his knee.

In the Bush Telegraph Tony said of Sam: "He’s just a ball of energy. He never stops. I have four kids. It’s not my first rodeo around children. He is literally the most energetic person I’ve ever met in my bloody life!"

Viewers clearly love Sam being full of beans since he was voted to be the camp leader. Addressing his never ending supply of energy, the Made In Chelsea star told Marvin Humes and Josie Gibson that he was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) just a year before going into the jungle.

"I'd just say you've always got loads of energy... your energy is crazy bro and it's what makes you great," Marvin told him.

