I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold: Age, Boyfriend And TV Shows

Award-winning soap actress Danielle Harold has entered the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, let's find out what we know about the actress including her age, net worth and more.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back on our TV screens for its 23rd season with Ant and Dec back as our hosts and whole new line up of stars.

And one celebrity joining the jungle in 2023 is soap actress Danielle Harold, best known for playing Lola Pearce in EastEnders.

Talking to viewers in her I’m a Celeb introduction video she admitted that she was “a bit scared of going into the jungle as [herself]” after she has spent fifteen years “hiding behind characters.”

She won’t be the only soap star on the show though as longtime Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard will also be in the jungle with her. Will this be the soap collab that we didn’t know we needed?

Danielle also admitted she isn’t looking forward to encountering snakes or rats and that funny smells make her sick.

Here's everything you need to know about Danielle from her age, boyfriend and all the TV shows she's been on.

How old is Danielle Harold?

Danielle was born on 30 May 1992, which makes her 31 years old and a gemini.

Some of gemini’s best traits are being funny, clever and charismatic - will those be enough to win over the public and get Daneille out of those dreaded bushtucker trials though?

What TV shows has Danielle Harold been on?

Danielle is best known for playing Lola Pearce on the long-running BBC soap Eastenders. She first appeared on the show in 2011 and was a regular until 2015.

After leaving the soap for a short time, Danielle reprieved her role as Lola in 2019 until this year when her character was written off the show for good.

Her final storyline on Eastenders involved her character being diagnosed with a brain tumour. The powerful and emotional performance earned her a National Television Award and three nominations at the British Soap Awards, where she would take home the trophy for Best Leading Performer.

But that’s not the only time Danielle has been on our screens. She first made her TV debut on a reality TV show called Jamie’s Dream School, where she and 19 other teenagers were taught by celebrities.

She has also appeared on The Weakest Link and Casualty. Now Danielle will enter the jungle in the 23rd season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here alongside Josie Gibson, Fred Sirieix and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Who is Danielle Harold’s boyfriend?

On screen, Danielle’s character Lola was married to Jay Brown, played by Jamie Borthwick and their chemistry sparked rumours that the two may be dating in real life. These rumours reached fever pitch when the two were pictured gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes on the red carpet.

But Danielle quashed these rumours earlier this year. Speaking to Fabulous magazine she said: "I’m just going to leave that one out there, because it’s too funny. It makes me laugh so much, I’d hate to squash it!”

She added: "I always say Jamie is the husband I never wanted or asked for, but nonetheless got."

Earlier this year, Danielle was seen leaving the National Television Awards with Bobby Brazier, son of the late reality TV star Jade Goody but he has denied being in a relationship with anyone.

She told Fabulous: "There’s no one like that at the moment… I’ve been so busy, it’s probably for the best. I’ve got no time, which is something to feel really lucky about."

What is Danielle Harold’s net worth?

Current estimates place Danielle’s net worth at around £1.4 million. This includes property, savings and investments.

In the past, winners and contestants on I’m A Celebrity have been able to drastically increase their bank balance after appearing on the show. Could this also be the case for Danielle? Only time will tell.

