Why I'm A Celeb Fans Are Loving Danielle Harold

23 November 2023, 15:12 | Updated: 23 November 2023, 17:53

Here's what people are loving about Danielle Harold
Here's what people are loving about I'm A Celeb's Danielle Harold. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The EastEnders star stole hearts in her role as Lola Pearce and she's winning people over by being herself in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Actress Danielle Harold has been gracing our screens every evening in I'm A Celeb alongside celebrity campmates like Sam Thompson and Nella Rose. She's quickly becoming a fan favourite with pretty high odds on her being crowned Queen of the jungle.

The EastEnders star has found herself in the midst of some awkward moments between other celebs but she's always there to orchestrate harmony within the camp.

On episode four of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 Nella and former politician Nigel Farage got into a row over immigration in the jungle 'bathroom'. Danielle, who was there trying run a bath with Nella, found her self right in the middle of their exchange.

She charmed viewers when she told the bush telegraph: "I did not expect to be caught in a full on debate. I really didn't, I just wanted a bubble bath."

As social media is a flood with compliments for the soap star, we have collated some of the viewers' favourite Danielle jungle moments.

Danielle is many viewers' fave to win I'm A Celeb
Danielle is many viewers' fave to win I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Nella Rose accuses Nigel Farage of being anti-immigrant

Danielle Harold's best I'm A Celeb moments (so far)

She's the reassuring campmate:

The 31-year-old actress is there for her campmates to lean on when they are in times of distress. Jamie Lynn Spears has been struggling with being apart from her family in the states and when she's been upset Danielle has been quick to offer support.

On the second night of being in the jungle, Danielle and Sam suggested Jamie Lynn took a bath to lift her spirits. And when the Zoey 101 star still felt down the next day Danielle gave her a pep talk.

"Look at the sh** you've been through in your life, right, this - a little bit of rain in the jungle, [it's] nothing," Danielle told the mum of two. After her words of encouragement Jamie Lynn went on to win all ten stars in her bush tucker trail.

One viewer reacted to the moment, saying: "Danielle's the sweetest, her parents must be really proud of her."

Her random luxury item:

Danielle shocked viewers when she revealed that her luxury item was an inflatable pineapple for the campmates to use in the creek. While it seemed like a random choice she said she did it to lift camp morale. One viewer described it as a "kind and selfless" use of her luxury item.

She doesn't shy away from debate:

Nella and Nigel's immigration debate wasn't the first time Danielle found herself in the middle of a political row, when Fred Sirieix challenged Nigel on Brexit she didn't shy away from the conversation, telling the bush telegraph that she got "stuck" into it.

And later on in the show when Nigel named Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair as the UK's strongest Prime Ministers viewers noted Danielle's very reactive facial expressions.

The EastEnders actress also had a viral moment with her impression of Nigel complaining about mess around the camp. Danielle had told Nigel she'd take the rubbish away the follow morning, to which he replied: "You won't, no we are going to get everything tidied away properly tonight after last nights c**k up."

Speaking to Marvin Humes she threw her hands in the air and put on her best Nigel voice: "We will not have another c**k up tonight."

Danielle reacts to Nigel Farage on I'm A Celeb
Danielle Harold reacts to Nigel Farage on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV
I'm A Celeb viewers found Danielle's impression of Nigel hilarious
I'm A Celeb viewers found Danielle's impression of Nigel hilarious. Picture: Getty

The hashtag 'Danielle Harold' currently sits at 92.6 million views on TikTok and is bound to climb even more as the show goes on and fans continue to make edits about of star.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

