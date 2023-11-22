Who Is Favourite To Win I'm A Celebrity 2023?

22 November 2023, 16:41

Here's who the bookies think will win I'm A Celeb
Here's who the bookies think will win I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV
Here's a look at the bookies' odds on who will win I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

In the first week alone there have been highs and lows in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, but some things have stayed pretty consistent - like he odds on Josie Gibson to win.

Currently, the This Morning star sits at the top spot for favourite to win I'm A Celeb, although Made In Chelsea cheeky chappy Sam Thompson is chomping at her heels.

Recent scenes have not done YouTuber Nella Rose any favours as she now has one of the lowest odd to win after her heated exchange with restauranteur Fred Sirieix.

Britney Spears' little sis Jamie Lynn Spears ranks pretty low with 100/1 odds, but many are convinced she will leave the jungle before she is voted as she has struggled with being away with from her children.

Here's a full rundown of bookies' odds on the I'm A Celeb campmates...

Grace Dent currently has the lowest odds to win I'm A Celeb
Grace Dent currently has the lowest odds to win I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Nella Rose gets offended after Fred makes comment on I'm A Celeb

Who will win I'm A Celeb 2023?

Here's the full list of I’m a Celebrity winner odds, according to gambling.com:

  • Josie Gibson - 9/4 (30.77%)
  • Sam Thompson - 11/4 (26.67%)
  • Fred Sirieix - 7/1 (12.50%)
  • Frankie Dettori - 15/2 (11.76%)
  • Danielle Harold - 8/1 (11.11%)
  • Nigel Farage - 9/1 (10.00%)
  • Tony Bellew - 16/1 (5.88%)
  • Marvin Humes - 40/1 (2.44%)
  • Nick Pickard - 50/1 (1.96%)
  • Nella Rose - 80/1 (1.23%)
  • Jamie-Lynn Spears - 100/1 (0.99%)
  • Grace Dent 100/1 (0.99%)

Before the show began Sam was leading the way with a 23.1%, according to betting odds experts AceOdds. However he has been over taken by This Morning presenter Josie.

Josie won Big Brother back in 2010 and the bookies believe she will win over the audience again and be crowned Queen of the jungle. This is could very easily change as the show continues and we get to know other campmates.

Former boxer Tony Bellew and jockey Frankie Dettori aren't actually in the jungle but are rumoured to join the camp and have already won over the bookies with some pretty high odds.

Josie Gibson is currently favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2023
Josie Gibson is currently favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Nigel Farage was 6/1 to win the show ahead of the launch episode, but he is now out to 10/1 after he made an eye-opening comment about wanting more airtime.

Gutted that Nella was off to do a trail instead of him the former politician told Grace Dent: "You see if you do the challenges it is 25 per cent of the airtime. I'm looking to reach a new audience. Sorry to be cynical."

