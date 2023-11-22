Declan Donnelly Fact File: Age, Height, Net Worth, TV Shows, Wife And Children

22 November 2023, 14:26

Declan Donnelly has been on our screens for almost 30 years
Declan Donnelly has been on our screens for almost 30 years. Picture: Getty

By Fong Chau

He is one half of the UK’s most popular presenting duo, Declan Donnely, or Dec as he is more widely known, is back on our screens with his 23rd season of I’m A Celebrity but have you ever wondered what made him so famous in the first palace? Let’s take a look back at his career history.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Declan Donnelly is one half of Ant and Dec and one of the highest paid TV presenters working in the UK. His partnership with Ant McPartlin has seen both of them go from kid’s TV actors to telly favourites over the last 30 years.

Their on-screen and off-screen friendship has won over the nation’s heart. Whether it’s their banter on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! or their unwavering support for each other (they were each other’s best men at their weddings) we have all loved seeing them on our screens ever since they played those cheeky kids PJ and Duncan in Byker Grove.

Dec also supported his friend when he was admitted to rehab for addiction and anxiety after he crashed into two cars. In a documentary called Ant And Dec’s DNA Journey Ant gave some insight about the depth and close bond they have: “Dec's been fantastic, he's a very kind man who's been supportive of me, and our friendship has been tested and it's come out through the other end and I'll be forever grateful for the love we have.”

Let’s take a closer look at what we know about Declan Donnelly.

How old is Declan Donnelly?

Declan Donnelly was born on 25 September 1975, which makes him 48 years old and a Libra. Scales are the symbol of Libra so it’s not surprising that those born under this sign are concerned with bringing balance and justice to the world. They are also said to be extroverts who are known for their intelligence and powers of persuasion.

How tall is Declan Donnelly?

Ant is slightly taller than Dec
Ant is slightly taller than Dec. Picture: Getty

Anyone who’s watched them on TV will have noticed that Dec is slightly shorter than his presenting partner Ant. Dec is 1.68 m tall, or 5’6”.

Dec’s height has been the punchline to some good-natured jokes over the years. In the 2017 series of I’m A Celeb, Dec made fun of footballer Denis Wise calling him ‘the short man’ until Ant revealed both Dec and Dennis were the same height.

When Holly Willoughby filled in for Ant in 2018, she jokingly revealed that ‘short number’ is the crew’s nickname for Dec.

What is Declan Donnelly’s net worth?

Declan Donnelly has been on our screens for years so it’s no surprise that he has amassed an impressive net worth or around £62 million. This included a presenting deal he signed with ITV in 2007, which was reportedly worth £40 million.

He and Ant are also known to invest in property with a portfolio they jointly own that’s rumoured to be worth £10 million.

Who are Declan Donnelly’s wife and children?

Declan Donnelly married long-time friend and agent Ali Astall
Declan Donnelly married long-time friend and agent Ali Astall. Picture: Alamy

Declan Donnelly married his long-time friend and agent Ali Astall in 2015 after two years of dating.

The pair had known each other and been working together since 2003 but it wasn’t until 2013 that they began dating. Dec has previously said: “When she was single and I was single we'd go out for dinner on Valentine's night together (as friends) because we didn't have partners."

Dec proposed to Ali in 2014 when they were both in Australia for I’m A Celebrity - let’s hope it was over a romantic dinner with champagne and not a vomit fruit smoothie.

Ali and Dec got married in his hometown of Newcastle and his brother - Catholic priest Father Dermot Donnelly - conducted the ceremony.

The pair have two children together, a daughter and son called Isla and Jack.

What TV Shows has Declan Donnelly been on?

Ant and Dec announce they are reviving Byker Grove

Declan Donnelly has been working in TV since he was 12 years old. He first found fame in the kid’s TV show Byker Grove where he played Duncan, who would become one half of the iconic duo PJ and Duncan when Ant McPartlin joined the show a year later.

Both Ant and Dec were involved in one of the show’s most famous storylines, when Ant was blinded in a paintball accident.

When the duo turned 18 they left the show and embarked on a music career as PJ & Duncan and released hits like ‘Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble,’ which was nominated for a BRIT Award.

Ant and Dec were once nominated for a BRIT Award as PJ and Duncan
Ant and Dec were once nominated for a BRIT Award as PJ and Duncan. Picture: Getty

As a presenting duo, they moved to children’s TV with hosting gigs on BBC, Channel 4 and ITV. In 1995 they ditched their PJ and Duncan characters for good and started to work under their real names, Ant and Dec. Their children’s TV shows include: The Ant & Dec Show, and slots on SM:TV and CD:UK.

Ant and Dec soon moved for kid’s TV to the Saturday night slot where they took on presenting duties for Pop Idol before creating and presenting Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in 2002.

Ant and Dec have also been presenting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! since 2002 and Britain’s Got Talent since 2007.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Ant and Dec earn an estimated £3.3 million for presenting I'm A Celeb

How Much Do Ant & Dec Get Paid For I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Film

Jamie Lynn speaks about her older sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears Finally Speaks About Britney On I'm A Celeb

Viewers were shocked when Nella and Fred clashed unexpectedly

I'm A Celebrity: Nella Rose And Fred Sirieix's Fallout Explained

Grace Dent appears on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity Grace Dent: Age, TV Shows, Partner And Children

TV & Film

Here's a peak into Josie Gibson's dating history

Does Josie Gibson Have A Boyfriend? This Morning Star's Dating History Revealed

Jamie Lynn Spears mentioned sister Britney on her second day in I'm A Celeb

What Has Britney Spears Said About Sister Jamie Going On I’m A Celeb 2023?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits