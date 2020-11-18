How Tall Is Dec From Ant & Dec? I'm A Celebrity Host's Height Revealed
18 November 2020, 13:35
How tall is Dec from Ant & Dec? Let’s take a look at the I’m A Celebrity host’s height.
Ant & Dec are back on our screens for I’m A Celebrity 2020 and they’re doing a pretty ace job of making us laugh with their hilarious one-liners.
Dec - real name Declan Donnelly - is already cracking jokes about his height. But how tall is he? Let’s take a look…
How tall is Dec from Ant & Dec?
Dec is 5 foot 6 inches.
How tall is Ant from Ant & Dec?
Ant - real name Anthony McPartlin - is 5 foot 8 inches.
The presenting duo often make jokes about Dec’s height on I’m A Celeb.
Last year, Ant mocked Dec’s first kiss after he cheekily revealed it happened in a lift.
Ant said: "There is a coincidence there though because your first kiss was in a lift wasn't it Dec?
"I remember because I nearly broke my back lifting you up to reach that girl, but I did it!"
Dec replied: "You only had to do it once then I bought a step ladder and we didn't need you and we could kiss in peace."
