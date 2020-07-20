I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: Instagram/PA/Netflix

I’m A Celebrity 2020 could be filmed in Scotland this year, but which stars will be joining the line-up? Here are the celebs who have been rumoured to join the cast.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to make its annual return in a couple of months, but who will be joining the show this year?

After it was reported that the 2020 series could be forced to film in Scotland, due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans have been speculating about who will be in the line-up.

From rumours to confirmed celebs, here’s what we know.

Who will join the cast of I’m A Celeb 2020?

Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay is allegedly set to appear on I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: PA

According to a tabloid, presenter Vernon Kay has been approached a few times to appear on the show, and this time they’ve apparently managed to secure him.

A source told the publication: "Everyone’s so pleased to have Vernon on board, he’s a lovely guy, full of down-to-earth northern charm and perfect for the show.”

They’ve also allegedly sealed the deal with a whopping £250,000!

Jessie J

Jessie J has been rumoured to be heading to the jungle. Picture: PA

It was reported that ITV bosses are keen to get Jessie J on board for the 2020 series.

The 32-year-old, who has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Channing Tatum, is said to be in talks with show executives about signing her up!

Speaking to a tabloid, a source revealed: "Jessie's been offered good money but isn't sure that the show is for her. She is keen to put her music first.”

AJ Pritchard

AJ Pritchard's fans think he could be part of the 2020 I'm A Celeb line-up. Picture: PA

AJ Pritchard has been rumoured to be joining the cast of I’m A Celeb this year after he pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing, despite already being announced for the show.

With his intention to focus on other opportunities, some fans think this might be it!

Speaking previously on Channel 4’s The Steph Show, he admitted he would make a funny addition to the line-up, saying: "Well, let me put it like this, I’ve just cleaned out the loft as my mum has a list of jobs for us to do.

"The amount of spiders up there, I was screaming my head off. So, if anything like that did happen, it would be hilarious – that’s for sure!”

Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin could be heading to the UK for the ITV show. Picture: Netflix

It was been widely rumoured that Joe Exotic’s ultimate rival Carole Baskin could be making an appearance on the ITV show later this year.

After Tiger King was a massive international success, we’re certain fans would love to see her on the show!

She’s allegedly been offered a huge sum of money to join the cast but nothing has been announced yet!

