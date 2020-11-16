I’m A Celebrity Cast Heights: How Tall Are Vernon Kay, Shane Richie And Mo Farrah?

Vernon Kay, Mo Farah and Shane Richie are the tallest I'm A Celeb campmates. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens with a stellar line-up including Vernon Kay, Shane Richie and Mo Farrah. But how tall are they?

I’m A Celebrity made a triumphant return to ITV on Sunday night and fans are already loving the new setting in Gwrych Castle.

The 2020 line-up includes TV presenter Vernon Kay, Eastenders legend Shane Richie and Olympion Mo Farrah. But how tall are they? Let’s take a look…

Vernon Kay towered over the rest of the I'm A Celebrity campmates during the launch show. Picture: PA images

How tall is Vernon Kay?

Vernon Kay is 6ft 4!

The All Star Family Fortunes star’s height became a talking point during the launch show as fans compared him to Buddy from ‘Elf’ on Twitter.

I'm A Celeb viewers were shocked at Vernon's height. Picture: Twitter

One wrote: “I knew Vernon Kay was tall but he looks massive on #ImACeleb.”

Another added: “So is Vernon Kay standing on steps? Actually no he is really that tall. Head and shoulders above the rest in more ways than one.”

How tall is Shane Richie?

Shane Richie is 6ft.

Shane Richie is the second tallest campmate. Picture: PA images

How tall is Mo Farah?

Mo Farah is 5ft 9.

Mo Farah towers over the rest of the I'm A Celeb line-up. Picture: PA images

