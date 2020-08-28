I’m A Celebrity’s Second UK Location Revealed As Farm Near To Gwrych Castle

28 August 2020, 13:33 | Updated: 28 August 2020, 13:35

I'm A Celebrity 2020 has two filming locations
I'm A Celebrity 2020 has two filming locations. Picture: Getty / Rex

I’m A Celebrity 2020 will use a nearby farm as well as Gwrych Castle when filming the new series later this year.

As preparation for the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! gets underway, more details about the ITV series – which is away from the Australian jungle for the first time – is being revealed.

After the first filming location was confirmed as Gwrych Castle in Wales, it has now emerged the second location is a nearby farm.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Contestants Revealed

Manorafon Farm Park in Abergele has been confirmed as a filming location for this year’s series, which will likely be used for the base of the challenges thrown at this year’s celebrities.

Gwrych Castle is the 2020 home of I'm A Celebrity
Gwrych Castle is the 2020 home of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty
Gwrych Castle is the main location for I'm A Celeb 2020
Gwrych Castle is the main location for I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: Getty

A statement on the farm's Facebook page reads: “As many of you will be aware, the losses we sustained at the beginning of our season because of the coronavirus pandemic have hit us hard.

"As we reach the end of our main season, we have had to consider making some very difficult decisions.

"We were recently approached with the opportunity to provide ITV with exclusive use of our site until the end of 2020 as they film I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here on the neighbouring Gwrych Castle Estate.

"This unique opportunity provides us with the ability to invest in the farm and continue with our exciting plans for 2021 and beyond. As such, we will be closed for the remainder of the 2020 season."

The farm apparently closed its doors early on in summer, fuelling speculation it had been chosen to be part of the show.

The new location reveal comes after ITV confirmed Gwrych Castle is currently being revamped by the ITV production team ahead of the new series.

Gwyrch Castle is said to be haunted, with the attraction even running ghost hunts for tourists who visit the castle, meaning it'll make for an even scarier backdrop than the Australian jungle.

