I’m A Celebrity 2020 Location Confirmed As Gwrych Castle

27 August 2020, 15:19 | Updated: 27 August 2020, 15:27

I'm A Celeb 2020 will be in a Welsh castle
I'm A Celeb 2020 will be in a Welsh castle. Picture: Getty / ITV

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will take place at Gwrych Castle, it’s been confirmed.

ITV has announced the 2020 series location of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The show is re-locating to Wales’ Gwrych Castle this year, as production crew did everything in their power to ensure the series goes ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The castle is nestled in the Welsh countryside overlooking the Irish Sea.

Gwrych Castle is the new filming location for I'm A Celeb
Gwrych Castle is the new filming location for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty
I'm A Celebrity 2020 will be at Gwrych Castle
I'm A Celebrity 2020 will be at Gwrych Castle. Picture: Getty

Although it’s a far cry from the critters and heat of the Australian jungle, the castle will be a spooky backdrop for celebrities, with challenges just as gruelling thrown their way.

The winner will be crowned King or Queen of the castle at the end of the series, which is yet to have its start date announced.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

I'm A Celeb: Setting up for the ITV series has already begun at Gwrych Castle
I'm A Celeb: Setting up for the ITV series has already begun at Gwrych Castle. Picture: Getty

“But Gwrych will definitely do that; the Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! this Autumn.”

Gwrych Castle is usually a tourist destination, so they’ve got a banner on their website announcing they’ll be temporarily closing to the public from 23 August until the New Year, giving viewers hope this year’s series will begin sooner than normal.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV News

More News

See more More News

Jamie Lynn Spears is Britney's younger sister

Who Is Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Spears?

Harry Styles is known for his famous curls

QUIZ: Prove You’re A True Harry Styles Fan And Match The Year To His Hairstyle

Features

Jason Derulo is reportedly worth $16 million dollar thanks to TikTok

What Is Jason Derulo's Net Worth? TikTok Star Earns Over $75,000 A Post

Features

Jason Derulo trolled Jena Frumes while she attempted the WAP challenge

Jason Derulo Pranks Girlfriend Jena Frumes After Doing WAP Challenge In Hilarious TikTok

There will be a star-studded cast for After We Collided

After We Collided Cast: From Hero Fiennes Tiffin To Josephine Langford, All The Actors In Movie Sequel Revealed
Matt Hancock defends £13 a day for low paid isolating workers

£13 A Day Given To Workers Forced To Isolate Deemed A 'Slap In The Face'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters