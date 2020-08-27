I’m A Celebrity 2020 Location Confirmed As Gwrych Castle

I'm A Celeb 2020 will be in a Welsh castle. Picture: Getty / ITV

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will take place at Gwrych Castle, it’s been confirmed.

ITV has announced the 2020 series location of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The show is re-locating to Wales’ Gwrych Castle this year, as production crew did everything in their power to ensure the series goes ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The castle is nestled in the Welsh countryside overlooking the Irish Sea.

Gwrych Castle is the new filming location for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

I'm A Celebrity 2020 will be at Gwrych Castle. Picture: Getty

Although it’s a far cry from the critters and heat of the Australian jungle, the castle will be a spooky backdrop for celebrities, with challenges just as gruelling thrown their way.

The winner will be crowned King or Queen of the castle at the end of the series, which is yet to have its start date announced.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

I'm A Celeb: Setting up for the ITV series has already begun at Gwrych Castle. Picture: Getty

“But Gwrych will definitely do that; the Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! this Autumn.”

Gwrych Castle is usually a tourist destination, so they’ve got a banner on their website announcing they’ll be temporarily closing to the public from 23 August until the New Year, giving viewers hope this year’s series will begin sooner than normal.

