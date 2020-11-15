When Is The I’m A Celebrity 2020 Final?

I'm A Celeb final 2020 will see a new star crowned King or Queen of the castle. Picture: ITV

I'm a Celebrity 2020 is what we've all been waiting for on ITV this year but the big even comes in the for of the I'm A Celeb final - so when is it? And what time is the final on?

I’m A Celeb 2020 is back on our screens with a brand new line-up, a fresh location and whole new spin on those Bushtucker trials thanks to coronavirus meaning the show is being filmed in the UK for the first time ever.

That means, this year, the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle, rather than of the jungle, in the all-important I'm A Celebrity 2020 final. So when is it on?

Ant & Dec will present the new series of I'm A Celeb. But when is the final? Picture: instagram

As the ITV series kicks off with Ant and Dec, here's the important final date for your TV diaries and the time it's on:

When is the I’m A Celebrity 2020 final?

The I’m A Celeb final will probably take place on Sunday 6th December as the show traditionally ends after three weeks and we know the launch date is Sunday 15th November.

What time is the I'm A Celebrity final on?

At the moment, a TV schedule confirming the date and time is yet to be confirmed. If history is to repeat itself then it's like to be 9pm.

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celeb 2020?

The favourite to win I’m A Celeb 2020 is author and podcast star Giovanna Fletcher.

Eastenders Shane Richie is also a frontrunner along with Mo Farah.

Who won I’m A Celeb in 2019?

Eastenders actor Jacqueline Jossa was crowned the Queen of the Jungle last year.

Corrie star Andy Whyment finished in second place and Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp came third!

