What Castle Is I’m A Celebrity 2020 Being Filmed In?

The I'm A Celeb castle is in North Wales. Picture: Rex / Getty

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is days away from starting and this year its in an entirely new location – a castle in Wales.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! have confirmed the 2020 line-up and as fans of the show familiarise themselves with the famous faces we’re taking a closer look at the Welsh castle where the ITV series is filming this year.

ITV announced way back in the summer that the show would be going ahead in a castle in Wales instead of the Australian jungle, and have been hard at work making it safe for the celebrity contestants and crew ever since.

When the series starts on Sunday the castle will no doubt look far from the first images fans saw when it was first announced as the new filming location, as it’s usually a popular tourist destination.

Here’s everything you need to know about the castle I’m A Celebrity 2020 is being filmed in this year…

What castle is I’m A Celebrity 2020 filmed in?

I’m A Celeb is being filmed this year at the huge Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy County, North Wales.

With 250 acres of land, the castle overlooks miles of greenery as well as the Irish Sea.

The castle, built between 1812 and 1822 by Lloyd Hesketh Bamford-Hesketh as a memorial to his ancestors, is said to be haunted by the ghost of Winifred Cochrane, Countess of Dundonald, who supposedly held a grudge against her husband.

In 1948 it was purchased by Leslie Salts, who sold it 20 years later, leading to its eventual decline and neglect when it was closed to the public in 1985.

Gwrych Castle is believed to be haunted. Picture: Getty

In 1997, 11-year-old Mark Baker found it appalling on his daily walk to school to see the castle so rundown and formed the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust aged just 12.

The trust finally bought the castle in 2018 “on behalf of the nation.”

A fundraiser on the castle’s website is calling for donations to help them get running water and electricity, but ITV are thought to have paid £1 million to the venue in order to use it for I’m A Celeb, installing water pipes and electricity in the process to ensure the series can run smoothly.

