Are I’m A Celebrity Campmates Wearing Eye Make-Up?

26 November 2020, 16:38

I'm A Celebrity fans think Shane Richie and Vernon Kay are wearing eye makeup on the show.
I'm A Celebrity fans think Shane Richie and Vernon Kay are wearing eye makeup on the show. Picture: ITV

Are I’m A Celebrity contestants including Shane Richie and Vernon Kay wearing eye make-up? Viewers seem to think so.

I’m A Celebrity viewers have taken to Twitter to ask if contestants including Shane Richie and Vernon Kay are wearing eye make-up inside Gwrych Castle.

Usually, make-up is banned and can only be taken in as a ‘luxury item’.

Ant & Dec's Gruelling 'I'm A Celeb' Schedule Revealed As They Wrap At 1AM

I'm A Celebrity fans have tweeted about it.
I'm A Celebrity fans have tweeted about it. Picture: Twitter

However, eagle-eyed viewers are convinced some of the celebs are wearing eyeliner.

One wrote on Twitter: “Erm excuse me guys but where has the eyeliner come from please x #ImACeleb.”

Another added: “Seriously! Is Shane wearing eyeliner or mascara or something? #ImACeleb.”

Even Shane’s son, Shane Nolan, tweeted about it, writing: “Is my dad wearing eyeliner?

“I mean it’s 2020 and he can do what he wants but I just want to know.

“Im a fan of it.”

A third wrote: "Is Shane Richie wearing eyeliner? Isn't that contraband #imaceleb."

Ruthie Henshall chose mascara as her luxury item so she could possibly be sharing it out with the camp! Or, some have suggest they could be using coal from the fire.

