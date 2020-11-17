Ant & Dec's Gruelling 'I'm A Celeb' Schedule Revealed As They Wrap At 1AM

Ant & Dec reveal their tiring 'I'm A Celebrity' schedule. Picture: Instagram @antanddec

Ant & Dec's exhausting 'I'm A Celebrity' schedule has been revealed in an Instagram story and the pair don't wrap until the early hours of the morning whilst on presenting duties.

As the Geordie duo filmed a skit for their Instagram from a backstage office on the set of the I'm A Celebrity castle, their enormous schedule was visible on the back of a whiteboard and has surprised people at just how much work is involved!

Every show the pair do is broken down into very specific time slots, from having their hair and make-up done, to running through scripts and even recording stuff for social media.

The timetable starts at 5:15pm and doesn't conclude until 12:45am, with an extra 'to do' list on the side.

All of a sudden, we aren't so jealous of the pair's primetime TV slot!

Of course, this year's schedule is operating on entirely different hours than usual as the pair usually hit our screens from the very early hours of the morning in Australia, around 8 in the morning for the live show to air here at 9pm.

So, they may not have to get up at the crack of dawn this year, but they certainly are putting the hours in and getting a lot less sleep than usual.

