Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on TV? How and when to watch on ITV

7 December 2024, 20:20 | Updated: 7 December 2024, 20:53

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV?
Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global, David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Will Capital's Jingle Bell Ball be on TV? Here's when you can watch all the highlights at home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Didn't manage to get your hands on tickets for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard? No need to worry – you'll soon be able to watch all the highlights from the comfort of your own home.

The UK's biggest Christmas party has officially kicked off as Capital's Jingle Bell takes over The O2 on Saturday December 7th and Sunday December 8th with an absolutely bangin' lineup.

Coldplay? Check! Katy Perry? Check! Perrie? Check! Kygo? KSI? Joel Corry? Clean Bandit? Teddy Swims? Check, check, check, check, CHECK! (And that's not even the half of it!)

Scroll down to find out exactly when you can watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV.

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball lineup for Saturday December 7th
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball lineup for Saturday December 7th. Picture: Capital FM

What channel is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on? When will it be on TV?

As part of Global’s partnership with ITV, ITV1 and ITVX will broadcast an entertainment special with all the best bits from Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday 15th December at 5:30pm.

So set your alarms, get your takeaways orders ready and settle in to watch all the highlights from both nights of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby on stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard
Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby on stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

Until then, anyone can get involved online at capitalfm.com and on social media.

Follow @CapitalOfficial and #CapitalJBB on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook and keep it Capital for all the behind the scenes action and backstage gossip from Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Read more about Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball here:

Watch #CapitalJBB live and catch all the highlights on Global Player!

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

All the backstage gems at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

Every live update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

Hot On Capital

Barry Keoghan releases statement

Barry Keoghan issues furious statement amid Sabrina Carpenter split reports

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Where to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 live stream

TV & Film

Tom Grennan and Perrie stun on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Every dazzling look from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 red carpet

Events

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

TV & Film

Wicked auditions: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's audition tapes go viral

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Wicked audition tapes are going viral

TV & Film

Why are the Munchkins not small in Wicked? How Ethan Slater inspired their new look

Why are the Munchkins different in Wicked? How Ethan Slater inspired their new look

TV & Film

Maura was the sixth campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celeb

Maura Higgins gives fresh Pete Wicks relationship update after leaving I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures and surgery

TV & Film

Tulisa releases statement

Tulisa releases statement revealing "truth" behind I'm A Celeb departure

TV & Film

Maura Higgins delivers powerful message before leaving I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins shuts down body shamers with powerful message

TV & Film

Molly-Mae's documentary is set to release on Prime Video

Molly-Mae's documentary – Release date, what it's about and all the details revealed

TV & Film

Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure met in 2012 in Germany

Who is Oti Mabuse's husband Marius Lepure? From age & children to how they met

Here's when and where UK and international fans can buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book

Where to buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour Book for UK and international fans

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Luca Bish rumoured for All Stars 2025 after Celebrity Masterchef cancelation

Love Island's Luca Bish rumoured for All Stars after Masterchef cancelation

Love Island

Danny Jones expressed regret over how he dealt with wife's post-partum struggle

Danny Jones reveals heartbreaking struggle with wife Georgia Horsley’s postnatal depression
Wicked's Ariana Grande calls out "dangerous" criticism of her body and appearance

Wicked's Ariana Grande calls out "dangerous" criticism of her body and appearance

Danny Jones' has opened up about estranged father on I'm A Celeb

Who is Danny Jones' father Alan Jones? McFly star opens up about distant dad

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch