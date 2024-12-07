Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on TV? How and when to watch on ITV

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global, David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

By Capital FM

Will Capital's Jingle Bell Ball be on TV? Here's when you can watch all the highlights at home.

Didn't manage to get your hands on tickets for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard? No need to worry – you'll soon be able to watch all the highlights from the comfort of your own home.

The UK's biggest Christmas party has officially kicked off as Capital's Jingle Bell takes over The O2 on Saturday December 7th and Sunday December 8th with an absolutely bangin' lineup.

Coldplay? Check! Katy Perry? Check! Perrie? Check! Kygo? KSI? Joel Corry? Clean Bandit? Teddy Swims? Check, check, check, check, CHECK! (And that's not even the half of it!)

Scroll down to find out exactly when you can watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV.

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball lineup for Saturday December 7th. Picture: Capital FM

What channel is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on? When will it be on TV?

As part of Global’s partnership with ITV, ITV1 and ITVX will broadcast an entertainment special with all the best bits from Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday 15th December at 5:30pm.

So set your alarms, get your takeaways orders ready and settle in to watch all the highlights from both nights of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby on stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

Until then, anyone can get involved online at capitalfm.com and on social media.

Follow @CapitalOfficial and #CapitalJBB on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook and keep it Capital for all the behind the scenes action and backstage gossip from Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

