A-Z of every incredible performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024
7 December 2024, 22:37 | Updated: 8 December 2024, 00:47
Watch every Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 performance.
The UK's biggest Christmas party Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard day one got us off to a festive start and we can't wait to do it all over again on Sunday!
This year has been extra special with the world's hottest hit music stars joining us at The O2, London, including Coldplay, Teddy Swims, Perrie, Tom Grennan and so many more!
Watch every performance from #CapitalJBB 2024 night one right here:
Clean Bandit
Cry Baby
Clean Bandit - Cry Baby (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Symphony
Clean Bandit - Symphony (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Coldplay
A Sky Full of Stars
Coldplay - A Sky Full of Stars (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Christmas Lights
Coldplay - Christmas Lights (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
FEELSLIKEIMFALLINGINLOVE
Coldplay - FEELSLIKEIMFALLINGINLOVE (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Paradise
Coldplay - Paradise (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
We Pray
Coldplay - We Pray (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Ella Henderson
Filthy Rich
Ella Henderson - Filthy Rich (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Ghost
Ella Henderson - Ghost (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Lighter
Ella Henderson - Lighter (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Perrie
Christmas Magic
Perrie - Christmas Magic (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Forget About Us
Perrie - Forget About Us (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
You Go Your Way
Perrie - You Go Your Way (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Tears
Perrie - Tears (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Sigala
Came Here For Love
Sigala - Came Here For Love (Xmas Edit) (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Wish You Well
Sigala - Wish You Well (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Teddy Swims
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims - Bad Dreams (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Lose Control
Teddy Swims - Lose Control (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
The Door
Teddy Swims - The Door (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Tom Grennan
Higher
Tom Grennan - Higher (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
Remind Me
Tom Grennan - Remind Me (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)
