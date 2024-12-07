A-Z of every incredible performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024. Picture: Global

Watch every Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 performance.

The UK's biggest Christmas party Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard day one got us off to a festive start and we can't wait to do it all over again on Sunday!

This year has been extra special with the world's hottest hit music stars joining us at The O2, London, including Coldplay, Teddy Swims, Perrie, Tom Grennan and so many more!

Watch every performance from #CapitalJBB 2024 night one right here:

Clean Bandit

Cry Baby

Clean Bandit - Cry Baby (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Symphony

Clean Bandit - Symphony (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Coldplay

A Sky Full of Stars

Coldplay - A Sky Full of Stars (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Christmas Lights

Coldplay - Christmas Lights (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

FEELSLIKEIMFALLINGINLOVE

Coldplay - FEELSLIKEIMFALLINGINLOVE (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Paradise

Coldplay - Paradise (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

We Pray

Coldplay - We Pray (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Ella Henderson

Filthy Rich

Ella Henderson - Filthy Rich (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Ghost

Ella Henderson - Ghost (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Lighter

Ella Henderson - Lighter (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Perrie

Christmas Magic

Perrie - Christmas Magic (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Forget About Us

Perrie - Forget About Us (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

You Go Your Way

Perrie - You Go Your Way (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Tears

Perrie - Tears (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Sigala

Came Here For Love

Sigala - Came Here For Love (Xmas Edit) (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Wish You Well

Sigala - Wish You Well (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Teddy Swims

Bad Dreams

Teddy Swims - Bad Dreams (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Lose Control

Teddy Swims - Lose Control (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

The Door

Teddy Swims - The Door (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Tom Grennan

Higher

Tom Grennan - Higher (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

Remind Me

Tom Grennan - Remind Me (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024)

