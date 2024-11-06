Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 line-up: Coldplay, Perrie, Teddy Swims and more

6 November 2024, 07:00 | Updated: 6 November 2024, 09:42

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 lineup
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 lineup. Picture: Global
Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard returns on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December – and we’ve just announced the huge line-up for night one.

The UK’s biggest Christmas party, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is returning on Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th December 2024 and we’ve just announced who’s performing on night one, including the legendary Coldplay, pop powerhouse Tom Grennan, vocal queen Perrie, man of the moment Teddy Swims and loads more incredible artists.

Take a look at all our confirmed Ballers below!

And make sure listening to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby Thursday morning from 7am to find out who’s performing on night 2 of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 night one line-up:

Ella Henderson is returning to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball
Ella Henderson is returning to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

Ella Henderson

Ella Henderson is returning to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball stage after another massive year which saw her song ‘Alibi’ featuring Rudimental go to Number 1 on The EE Official Big Top from Global.

Perrie is making her debut Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball solo performance
Perrie is making her debut Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball solo performance. Picture: Global

Perrie

Perrie is making her debut Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball solo performance, rounding off 2024 in the best way after kicking off the year by officially launching her solo career.

She put on a captivating performance at Capital’s Summertime Ball earlier this year and she promised we can ‘expect something fun and Christmassy’ for her debut at the UK’s biggest Christmas party.

Coldplay are joining Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard line-up
Coldplay are joining Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard line-up. Picture: Global

Coldplay

Yep, you heard that right! Coldplay are joining Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard line-up.

With over 100 million albums sold worldwide and more countless Number 1 singles, we hope you’re ready to witness actual magic at The O2, London.

“We’re hard at work rehearsing for the Jingle Bell Ball and we’re so excited to come and play!” the guys said on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

This year will be Sigala’s sixth performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard
This year will be Sigala’s sixth performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Global

Sigala

This year will be Sigala’s sixth performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard and we’re so excited to watch another of his epic sets at the UK’s biggest Christmas party.

The king of collabs, we already know he’s going to be cooking things up with the other Ballers backstage too.

Clean Bandit are making their grand return to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard after three years
Clean Bandit are making their grand return to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard after three years. Picture: Global

Clean Bandit

Clean Bandit are making their grand return to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard after three years.

“We cannot wait to be back!” the trio said on Capital Breakfast.

They also confirmed they’re back in the studio, teasing a new single they’re hoping to drop before the end of the year.

Tom Grennan is returning to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard!
Tom Grennan is returning to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard! Picture: Global

Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan is returning to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard! Known for his powerful voice and unmatched energy, Tom’s given us some of the biggest tracks over the last few years and we can’t wait to see what he brings to his festive set.

If there’s one man who will get you on your feet singing every word, it’s this guy!

Singer soul-writer and man of the moment, we’re so excited that Teddy Swims is on this year’s Jingle Bell Ball line-up
Singer soul-writer and man of the moment, we’re so excited that Teddy Swims is on this year’s Jingle Bell Ball line-up. Picture: Global

Teddy Swims

Singer soul-writer and man of the moment, we’re so excited that Teddy Swims is on this year’s Jingle Bell Ball line-up!

You’ll know his songs ‘Lose Control’ and ‘The Door’ and now it’s time to hear those unmistakable vocals live at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

